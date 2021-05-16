Bucknell Investigating ‘Horrific’ Harassment of L.G.B.T.Q. Students

Officers at Bucknell College have ordered an investigation into what they described as a “horrific” episode of harassment concentrating on residents at a home for L.G.B.T.Q. college students on its campus in Lewisburg, Pa., final week.

In a letter to college students, the college stated a gaggle of males “harassed and intimidated” residents of Fran’s Home, an affinity home for L.G.B.T.Q. college students, and tried to interrupt into the constructing on Thursday evening. In interviews, residents stated they have been terrified and traumatized by the episode.

“It’s clear from a number of accounts that the scholars violated the bodily house and, way more importantly, the residents’ sense of place and safety,” the college’s president, its provost and an affiliate provost wrote within the letter, dated Friday. “We can’t erase the ugliness and subsequent trauma of final evening’s transgression towards the scholars of Fran’s Home and, implicitly, many others, however we are able to decide to addressing it in a method that protects L.G.B.T.Q. Bucknellians.”

Tyler Luong, a junior who’s a resident assistant, stated he was in his room at Fran’s Home learning for a ultimate examination when somebody texted a home group chat thread warning residents to lock their home windows and doorways. He rushed to an upstairs lavatory the place, he stated, residents who had crowded inside have been holding a window closed as folks on the opposite facet tried to pry it open from the roof whereas yelling “Allow us to in.”