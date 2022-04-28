Bucks rout Bulls in Game 5, advance to face Celtics in Eastern Conference semifinals



Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and nine rebounds and defending NBA champion Milwaukee Box ended the first-round series in five games with a 116-100 win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Third pick Box to face second pick Boston in the semifinals of the Eastern Conference, with Game 1 in Boston on Sunday. The Celtics occupy Brooklyn.

After splitting the first two games, Box won the last three by an average of 23.3 points. They won all three games without Chris Middleton, the All-Star who twisted the medial collateral ligament in his left knee during the fourth quarter of Game 2.

Chicago could not beat the key players. The Bulls played without using the backcourt for the first four games because two-time All-Star Jack Lavin was on health and safety protocol and Alex Caruso was on Connection protocol.

Due to the absence, Milwaukee’s defense was able to focus on DeMar DeRozan, who scored 41 points in Game 2 of the Bulls. DeRozan was placed on 11 points during 5 of 10 shootings on Wednesday.

Antetocunumpo led the way for the box by shooting 11 of the 15 from the floor and 11 of the 14 from the free-throw line. Pat Canton hit 6 of 93 points and scored 20 points, and Bobby Portis added 14 points and added a career-high 17 rebounds. The biggest lead in the box was 29.

For the Bulls, Patrick Williams scored 23 points, Nikola Vusevic 19 and Kobe White 17 points. Vucevic also had 16 rebounds and six assists.

Derozan was goalless in the first 26 minutes of the game and tried just one shot in the first quarter as he tried to involve his teammates.

The problem was that other Chicago players weren’t hitting open shots, allowing the box to take command too quickly.

Milwaukee went ahead for 3 1/2 minutes in the game and made a double digit lead by scoring 12 points straight in the first quarter. Towards the end of the first period, the Boxes started 23-2 which helped them to 49-2 with the advantage of 7:25 remaining in the second period. Antetokunampo scored nine box points in a row during that second season.

Chicago beat Box 22-11 for the rest of the second quarter and Ayo Dosunmu’s 3-point game with 9:32 left in the third quarter dropped to 11, but Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis hit a pair of 3-pointer 36 in the corner. . Seconds to make it 72-55 seconds.

Tip-INS

Bulls: The Bulls tried 52 shots from the 3-point range and only 40 shots from inside the arc. Chicago made only 28.8% of its 3-point shots. … The Bulls have not been out of the first round of the playoffs since 2015, when they beat Box before losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Semifinals. … With LaVine and Caruso unavailable, Javonte Green and Dosunmu have started the first playoffs of their careers.

Box: Reserve guard George Hill has yet to play this post-season due to abdominal pressure. Hill was listed as a suspect in Wednesday’s injury report before being dropped, an indication that he is close to returning. Box coach Mike Budenholzer said before the game that Hill was “making progress” but added that “he needs more time.” … have won 20 of their last 22 meetings with the Bulls … Jrue Holiday had 10 points and nine assists but also committed six turnovers.