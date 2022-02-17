Bucks sign former Nets forward DeAndre’ Bembry



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Brooklyn Nets signed Milwaukee boxing forward Dandre Bembry less than a week after his release.

Bembri averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1 steal and 19.8 minutes in 48 games with the net this season. He shot 56.8% from the floor and 41.7% from the 3-point range.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The 6-foot-5 Bembri has played a total of 288 regular-season career games with the Atlanta Hawks (2016-20), the Toronto Raptors (2020-21) and the Nets. His career average is 6.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Atlanta selected him out of St. Joseph, including the 21st overall pick in the 2016 draft.