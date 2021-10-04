Bucky Dent Knows How to Beat the Yankees Red Sox

When asked how the Yankees can overtake the Boston Red Sox in a wild-card game that could extend or end a season that has had countless ups and downs, Bucky Dent has some tongue-in-cheek advice. Thi: “Use Mickey Rivers’s bat.”

That move worked for Dent 43 years ago; Who can say it won’t be Tuesday night for the Yankees?

Like the current team, a minor game at Fenway Park determined whether Dent and the 1978 Yankees would continue their season. At the time it was not a playoff game, but rather a tiebreaker for the 163rd regular season game, which was made necessary after the Yankees erased Boston’s 14-game division stretch. There were no wild cards then, and yet the Yankees and Red Sox found themselves in a do-or-die situation on October 2.

Ultimately the Red Sox pulled the short straw. Dent’s seventh inning, two-out, three-run homer from Mike Torrez – launched with a reverse lent lumber – was at the center of Boston’s demise. The green monster-clearing blast put the Yankees 3-2 up and silenced the home crowd.