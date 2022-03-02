Bucs’ Bruce Arians on trading Tom Brady if he comes out of retirement: ‘Nope, bad business’



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are leaving the door open for Tom Brady if he decides to retire, but if he wants to play for another team, life will not be easy for him.

Bucs head coach Bruce Aryans was asked if the company would adapt to Brady if he decides to return, but the experienced coach responded well enough, proving that the NFL and its teams have one thing in mind when making that decision.

“No, bad business,” Aryans said, through it Tampa Bay Times .

The Aryans added that the Bucs would need five first-round draft picks If a team wants to trade The Hall of Fame quarterback of the future. Brady announced his retirement from the NFL last month after playing 22 seasons in the league.

Brady was recently asked if he would return, and he replied, “Never say no,” but the legend is unlikely to return to the football field. Bucs general manager Jason Leach says the team is leaving the “lights on” when Brady changes his mind.

If Brady decides to return, the books will still hold his rights for the 2022 season. He would calculate দলের 9.1 million against each team’s salary cap Spotrack .

In his last NFL season, Brady threw for 5,316 passing yards, including 43 touchdowns.