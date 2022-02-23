Sports

Bucs’ Bruce Arians praises backup QB Blaine Gabbert in Brady’s absence: ‘He’s been in the system now’

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Without entering the offseason Tom Brady, However, head coach Bruce Aryans does not seem to be too concerned about the quarterback situation.

Fans will see backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert at the start of next season, especially if the door closes completely when Brady returns. Let the Aryans know Tampa Bay Times On Tuesday he was confident of Gabbert’s power.

BUCS coach Bruce Aryans has denied reports of a rift with Tom Brady

“People may not like the overall record, but Blaine had eight head coaches and eight coordinators in his first eight years,” Aryans told the outlet. “She was beaten Jacksonville Their best year and losing to Tennessee is their big year for us Arizona

Tom Brady (12) and Blaine Gabbert (11) play before the start of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers on October 4, 2020 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fla., Fla.

(James Gilbert / Getty Images)

Draft No. 10 overall by the Jaguars in 2011, Gabbert played three seasons before trading in Jacksonville San Francisco 49ers. He then signed with the Aryans and Cardinals in 2017, finishing the season with 1,086 yards passing, six touchdowns and six interceptions.

He rejoined the Aryans at Tampa Bay in 2019 and was re-signed at the end of the 2020 season.

“He’s in the system now,” Arian said. “I have no problem there and let Kyle (Trusk) grow. Any one. (Gabbert) has never played so well with any team. He has everything he can get in the locker room.”

Blaine Gabbert (11), Ryan Griffin (4) and Tom Brady (12) of Tampa Bay Buccaneers met with quarterback coach Clyde Christensen during the Buccaneers mini-camp on June 10, 2021 at the Advent Health Training Center in Tampa, Fla.

(Julio Aguilar / Getty Images)

Gabbert looks set to be a strong option for next season if Brady doesn’t return.

Future Hall of Fame announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this month, winning seven Super Bowl titles since then. New England Patriots And Buccaneers.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shakes hands with the crowd as he runs off the field after defeating the New England Patriots in a game at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., On October 3, 2021.

(Adam Glanzmann / Getty Images)

But, according to reports, some people close to Brady believe he will consider joining another team. Brady, who has a one-season deal with the Bucs, could release the franchise after June 1 to save pay cap space for 2022. The team can also put him on the reserve / retirement list to fill the vacancy

Dan Canova of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

