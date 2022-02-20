Sports

Bucs coach Bruce Arians rebuffs report of rift with Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Aryans responded by claiming that he and Tom Brady were not eye-to-eye until the end of the 2021 season.

Aryans responded to a report claiming that he and Brady had a bad relationship and “undermined” the game plans of head coach Brady and attacking coordinator Byron Leftovich.

“Looks like there’s one [story] Now every day, “Aryans told the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud.” Everyone assumes he’s going somewhere else. That doesn’t bother me. This other bull, the thing of the relationship, is so far away. “

NFL player-turned-radio host Rich Ohrnberger claimed Friday that the Aryans would come every morning after rehabilitating his Achilles and “take the red pen” on Brady and Leftwich’s work.

Arian objected to the claim, and told the outlet that he had not rehabilitated his Achilles injury this morning, Larry Brown Sports reported. The head coach said he thought the “red pen” part of the report was funny.

“I’ve never heard of it,” Arian smiled. “It was the best of all time. It’s pretty graphic for not knowing what you’re talking about (analyst).”

