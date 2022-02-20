Bucs’ Mike Evans recalls moment that got Antonio Brown cut



One of the most memorable parts of the 2021 NFL season could be when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown ran off the field at 17 weeks opening his pads and jersey midgame against the New York Jets.

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans recently spoke to Yahoo Sports about that Sunday and said Brown wanted the ball before his dramatic departure.

“I think we were trying to get him back in the game,” Evans said. “He was saying he wanted the rock, and I mean, we should have gotten him the rock – I mean he’s an incredible player. ‘Yeah, come on AB game.’

Evans said he and Brown were both on the pitch count as they were recovering from injuries and the coaching staff was trying to get Brown back into the game. Evans went for his representatives, and then came back to the sidelines to see Brown still excited, Yahoo Sports reported.

“So I go back to the drive. I do my two plays. I come out. And then I see BA still trying to get him into the game,” Evans said. “And they were about to fall somehow. And AB left. And he’s about to unzip his pads. And I want to grab his pads and tell him, Yeah, big brother – because he and I have a relationship.”

With three minutes left in the third quarter, Brown was visibly frustrated among his spectacular teammates, who tried to cool fellow receiver Evans with a controversial wideout.

Brown keeps hitting and avoiding his way to the locker room – across the last zone when he shakes the Jets fans – for good.

“And I don’t want him to go out like that,” Evans continued. “Just like we obviously need him, so I’m telling him, big brother, we need you. The season is almost over. If you don’t want to stay here next year, you can leave. You know what I’m saying? I obviously didn’t want him out like that.” Let’s go. So I’m telling her, please don’t go out like that. And they’re calling me to come back to the game. So I left. She likes it alone.

After the situation, Brown complained that head coach Bruce Aryan approached him when the receiver said he could no longer play on his ankles.

After the Tampers (26-24) win, Aryans said AB was “no longer a Buc” and the team officially released Brown on 6 January.

In an appearance on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gamble,” Brown’s attorney, Shawn Barstein, said they would pursue funding for Brown’s ankle surgery and that he felt indebted to the NFL’s joint bargaining agreement.

CBS Sports reports that Brown’s departure was probably due to a combination of different factors, and how his ankle injury was handled was certainly a preliminary issue, but it seems that pitch counting and goal sharing could also be a problem.