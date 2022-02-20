Sports

Bucs’ Mike Evans recalls moment that got Antonio Brown cut

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Bucs’ Mike Evans recalls moment that got Antonio Brown cut
Written by admin
Bucs’ Mike Evans recalls moment that got Antonio Brown cut

Bucs’ Mike Evans recalls moment that got Antonio Brown cut

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

One of the most memorable parts of the 2021 NFL season could be when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown ran off the field at 17 weeks opening his pads and jersey midgame against the New York Jets.

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans recently spoke to Yahoo Sports about that Sunday and said Brown wanted the ball before his dramatic departure.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Antonio Brown of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for # 81 before playing against the New Orleans Saints at the Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida.

Antonio Brown of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for # 81 before playing against the New Orleans Saints at the Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida.
(Mike Ehrman / Getty Images)

“I think we were trying to get him back in the game,” Evans said. “He was saying he wanted the rock, and I mean, we should have gotten him the rock – I mean he’s an incredible player. ‘Yeah, come on AB game.’

Evans said he and Brown were both on the pitch count as they were recovering from injuries and the coaching staff was trying to get Brown back into the game. Evans went for his representatives, and then came back to the sidelines to see Brown still excited, Yahoo Sports reported.

“So I go back to the drive. I do my two plays. I come out. And then I see BA still trying to get him into the game,” Evans said. “And they were about to fall somehow. And AB left. And he’s about to unzip his pads. And I want to grab his pads and tell him, Yeah, big brother – because he and I have a relationship.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) gestures to the crowd as he leaves the field while his team offends during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday 2 January, 2022, against the New York Jets on the field. East Rutherford, NJ Brown did not return from the game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) gestures to the crowd as he leaves the field while his team offends during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday 2 January, 2022, against the New York Jets on the field. East Rutherford, NJ Brown did not return from the game.
(Andrew Mills / NJ Advance Media via AP)

READ Also  Bielsa names surprise Man Utd pair his Leeds side simply couldn't handle

With three minutes left in the third quarter, Brown was visibly frustrated among his spectacular teammates, who tried to cool fellow receiver Evans with a controversial wideout.

Brown keeps hitting and avoiding his way to the locker room – across the last zone when he shakes the Jets fans – for good.

“And I don’t want him to go out like that,” Evans continued. “Just like we obviously need him, so I’m telling him, big brother, we need you. The season is almost over. If you don’t want to stay here next year, you can leave. You know what I’m saying? I obviously didn’t want him out like that.” Let’s go. So I’m telling her, please don’t go out like that. And they’re calling me to come back to the game. So I left. She likes it alone.

After the situation, Brown complained that head coach Bruce Aryan approached him when the receiver said he could no longer play on his ankles.

After the Tampers (26-24) win, Aryans said AB was “no longer a Buc” and the team officially released Brown on 6 January.

In an appearance on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gamble,” Brown’s attorney, Shawn Barstein, said they would pursue funding for Brown’s ankle surgery and that he felt indebted to the NFL’s joint bargaining agreement.

TAMPA, FL - Oct. 10: Congratulations to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Mike Evans (13) for a touchdown score by Antonio Brown (81) during a regular season game between Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 10, 202. James Stadium.

TAMPA, FL – Oct. 10: Congratulations to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Mike Evans (13) for a touchdown score by Antonio Brown (81) during a regular season game between Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 10, 202. James Stadium.
(Cliff Welch / Icon Sportswear image via Getty Images)

READ Also  Big Bash League England batsman Ian Cockbain scored 170 strike rate Australian bowler Peter Siddle Adelaide Strikers 4th straight win Sydney Sixers loss

CBS Sports reports that Brown’s departure was probably due to a combination of different factors, and how his ankle injury was handled was certainly a preliminary issue, but it seems that pitch counting and goal sharing could also be a problem.

#Bucs #Mike #Evans #recalls #moment #Antonio #Brown #cut

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  ind v eng 3 test live stream: When and where to watch ind vs eng 3rd test headingly leads on TV and online streaming

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment