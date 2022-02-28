Bucs to play in Germany, Packers in London this year



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Germany this year, and the Green Bay Packers are traveling abroad for the first time.

The league said on Monday that the Bucks would host the opening game in Munich next season, although their opponents and game dates have not yet been announced.

“This historic game will play a significant role in the NFL’s international footprint while allowing us to engage NFL fans directly in Germany,” said Joan Glazer, owner and co-chairman of Buchanan, in a statement.

The Packers and New Orleans Saints are the home team nominated for two games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, where Jacksonville will host a game at the Jaguar Wembley Stadium. The Jaguars have been coming to London regularly, every year since 2013 – except 2020, when international games were canceled due to the epidemic.

The Arizona Cardinals will play a game at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The Packers are the only franchise in the NFL’s 32 teams since the start of the international series in 2007 to have not played a regular-season game in London. Next season, the Packers will finally play at a neutral international venue.

“As the League 17-game season draws to a close, we knew it was a possibility and we’re really excited about it,” said Packers president Mark Murphy.

“I’ve been talking to people in London and Europe for years, we have so many great fans all over Europe and around the world that I think it’s really exciting for them to watch the Packers play in London. I know our fans here in the US, obviously here. At Green Bay, the Packers are excited to be able to travel to London to watch the game. “

Murphy said one of the flaws of the London trip was the loss of a potential home game and what it meant for the Green Bay economy. Murphy said “we will try to make the event as big as possible for this” and mentioned the possibility that Green Bay could host the 2024 draft.

According to Murphy, Green Bay Hall is one of three finalists for the 2024 draft with Detroit and Washington, DC Murphy said he expects the NFL to announce a decision during a league meeting in late March.

The expansion to Germany will see an extra game on the NFL stage in Munich and two games in Frankfurt over the next four seasons.