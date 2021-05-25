Buddha Purnima 2021: Date, time, quotes, images and wishes



Buddha Purnima is without doubt one of the foremost festivals through the Vaishak month, which marks the start anniversary of Siddhartha Gautama, who later got here to be generally known as Lord Budhha. As per the Hindu calendar, Buddha Jayanti is well known within the month of Vaisakh on the complete moon day (Purnima). As per the Gregorian calendar, it’s celebrated someday in April or Might.

This yr, the auspicious day of Buddha Purnima might be noticed on Might 26, 2021. The Purnima Tithi begins at 20:29 on Might 25, 2021, and ends at 16:43 on Might 26, 2021.

Buddha Purnima 2021: Date, time, quotes, images and wishes

On this auspicious day of Buddha Purnima, we current some inspiring quotes, greetings, messages, and Whatsapp statuses which you can share with your mates and household

Buddham Sharanam Gacchami

Dhammam Sharanam Gacchami

Sangham Sharanam Gacchami

A blissful Buddha Purnima to you and your family members.

Might Lord Buddha enlighten you on the trail of affection, peace, and reality.

Comfortable Buddha Purnima!

We stay in phantasm and the looks of issues.

There’s a actuality. We’re that actuality.

Once you perceive this, you see that you’re nothing, and being nothing, you’re the whole lot. That’s all.

Comfortable Buddha Purnima

The thoughts is the whole lot. What you assume you turn out to be”.

Subsequently, consider peace and blissfulness.

A really completely happy Buddha Purnima to you.

Might the complete moon of Buddha Purnima

away the darkness of ignorance, bigotry, and hatred

and herald an period of contentment

peace and enlightenment for the world!

Heartiest Greetings on at the present time

Comfortable Buddha Jayanti!!

This Buddha Purnima, be taught the teachings of the enlightened soul, who everyone knows as Gautama Buddha.

Don’t dwell up to now, don’t dream of the longer term, focus the thoughts on the current second”. Subsequently, profit from this lovely day by connecting to your internal self.

On Buddha Purnima, here is wishing you peace, love, happiness, good well being and prosperity.

Might Buddha Purnima herald a brand new section of happiness, contentment, good well being and tranquillity.

This Buddha Purnima, could you get enlightened by the divine rays and grace of the Almighty

Learn extra| Vaikasi Visakam 2021: Date, time, and significance