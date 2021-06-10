Buddhadeb Dasgupta, National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker, passes away aged 77 after prolonged kidney ailment

Outdated Bengali filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta handed away on Thursday morning at 6 am at his Kolkata internet internet web site. The 77-year-ancient had been stricken by kidney diseases for years.

The household confirmed that the filmmaker had been present process dialysis for some time and modified into scheduled for a session on 10 June. Nonetheless, his higher half Sohini Dasgupta came upon he died in his sleep.

Dasgupta modified into most recognized for motion pictures treasure Bagh Bahadur, Tahader Katha, Charachar and Uttara. . He has obtained the National Movie Award for Very most sensible Route twice, for Uttara (2000) and Swapner Din (2005). He had additionally authored a number of works of poetry together with Govir Araley, Coffin Kimba Suitcase, Himjog, Chhaata Kahini, Roboter Gaan, Sreshtha Kabita, and Bhomboler Ascharya Kahini O Ananya Kabita.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted that Dasgupta’s lack of life comes as a “pleasant loss for the movie fraternity.”

Producer-director Raj Chakrabarty additionally condoled his lack of life on Twitter.

Sudiptaa Chakraborty, who labored with Dasgupta on motion pictures treasure Mondo Meyer Upakhyan and Kalpurush, additionally tweeted about his lack of life.

