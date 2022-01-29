Budget 2022: Every update of the Budget will be available on Union Budget App, Know- features and how to use it – Budget 2022: Every update of the Union Budget will be available on this app, know – features and how to use

Budget 2022: Union Budget 2022 will come on February 1, 2022. This time also it will be paperless and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present it in the Parliament House. Whether it is general or special budget, everyone is affected. In such a situation, you can get every small and big information related to the Union Budget on a mobile app.

The name of this app is ‘Union Budget Mobile App’. It can be easily downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. However, it is for Android 5.0 or above, while iOS supports 10 or higher versions.

The complete speech and its highlights will be available on the app along with one-by-one updates on the budget. Apart from this, you will also be able to download its PDF copy. Actually, this application was brought to ensure easy access to budget documents for the parliamentarians and common people.

Why is this app special?: With the help of this mobile app, 14 documents related to the Union Budget can be viewed, including Annual Financial Statement (AFS), Demands for Grants (DG) and Finance Bill etc. The best part is that its interface is user friendly and its design is also quite simple and intuitive.

The mobile app is bilingual. That is, you will be able to get information on this in Hindi and English. Apart from this, you will be able to download, print, search and zoom in and zoom out etc. PDF documents from this. According to the information, this app uses secure and audited API to collect data. You can also download this app from indiabudget.gov.in.