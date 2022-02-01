Budget 2022 Post Office Account Holders Access To Netbanking All Post Offices Into Core Banking System Network

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that 1.5 lakh post offices will be brought under core banking. The initiative will enable financial inclusion and access to accounts through net banking, mobile banking, ATMs and will also provide online transfer of funds between post office accounts and bank accounts.

He said that this would be helpful for farmers and senior citizens especially in rural areas, thereby enabling inter transactions and financial inclusion. The Finance Minister said that the Union Budget is the blue print of the next 25 years of the Amrit period. India’s economic growth is estimated to be 9.2% in the current year. This is the highest among the major economies.

The finance minister also said that the digital rupee would be issued using block chain and other technologies. It will be issued by RBI from 2022-23. This will give a big boost to the economy.

The Finance Minister said that a digital ecosystem will be launched for skilling and livelihood. It aims to impart skills, skills, skills to citizens through online training. API based skill credentialing will be introduced to find relevant jobs and opportunities. An open platform will also be launched for the National Digital Health Ecosystem.

Finance Minister Sitharaman said that the government’s support for digital banking will continue. Under this, 75 digital banking units will also be opened. Work will be done to promote digital banking in the least cost. The Finance Minister said that an online billing system will be introduced to reduce the delay in payment. All central ministries will use it.