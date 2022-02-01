Budget 2022: Sports Budget Increased by 305 Crores SAI Faces Reduction Khelo India Program Gets Hike

Sports Budget 2022: In the general budget presented by the Indian Finance Ministry, an additional amount of Rs 305 crore 58 lakh has been allocated for sports. This year the budget of Khelo India has increased and the budget of SAI has been reduced.

The impact of the country’s success in the Tokyo Olympic Games is clearly visible in the new sports budget. The central government on Tuesday allocated Rs 3062 crore 60 lakh for the financial year 2022-23, which is Rs 305 crore 58 lakh more than the previous year. This year, the budget of Khelo India has been increased, while the budget of Sports Authority of India (SAI) has been cut.

In the last financial year, the government had allocated Rs 2596 crore 14 lakh for sports, which was later revised to Rs 2757 crore two lakh. In 2021, India won a total of seven medals, including a historic gold medal, in the track and field event of the Tokyo Olympics. Neeraj Chopra had given India the historic gold medal for India.

Sporting activities have resumed in a phased manner in the country and 2022 is a crucial season considering the two global events in the form of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and the Hangzhou Asian Games. Keeping all these in mind perhaps the government has decided to spend more on sports activities.

What increased and decreased in the sports budget?

In the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Rs 316 crore 29 lakh has been increased in the government’s important scheme Khelo India program. Rs 657 crore 71 lakh was allocated for Khelo India program in the last budget, now it has increased to Rs 974 crore. The total incentive and prize money of the players has also been increased from Rs 245 crore to Rs 357 crore.

Seven crore 41 lakh rupees have been cut in the budget of Sports Authority of India (SAI), which will now be Rs 653 crore. Sai is the organization that provides sports facilities, facilities etc. to the players of the country.

A huge increase of Rs 118 crore 50 lakh has been made in the National Service Scheme (NSS). Its allocation is Rs 283 crore 50 lakh. Apart from this, the budget of National Sports Federations (NSFs) has been retained at an amount of 280 crores. The players’ incentive has been increased by Rs 55 crore. Also the National Sports Development Fund has been reduced from 25 crores to 16 crores.