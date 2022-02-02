Budget 2022: The Finance Minister was reading the budget speech after drinking coconut water and ORS, Nirmala Sitharaman told when the MPs asked

Budget 2022 Speech: When Nirmala Sitharaman was leaving the Parliament lobby after completing her budget speech, some MPs asked her what was in the two glasses kept with you? Then the Finance Minister disclosed this.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fourth budget on Tuesday (February 1, 2022). During this, two glasses were kept on his table. All the MPs sitting around him wanted to know what was in them?

According to information published in the Delhi Confidential column of the Indian Express, on Tuesday, after completing the 90-minute budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman was leaving the Parliament lobby when some MPs from South India started talking to her. Talks asked the MPs that what were you repeatedly drinking from those two glasses during the budget speech? To this Finance Minister Sitharaman replied that one glass contained Electrol (ORS) and the other glass contained coconut water. In a 90-minute speech, Sitharaman finished both the glasses.

Although the leaders of the opposition have reacted in their own style on the budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman, but even during the presentation of the budget, many taunts were tightened. TMC’s Saugata Roy said in the middle of budget speech, there is nothing in this budget.

DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran said that this is the budget of Gujarat. He was heard saying that why are you calling it the budget of the central government, this is the budget of Gujarat. When Nirmala Sitharaman, while announcing the GST collection, said that 1.40 lakh crore collection has been done, which is the highest ever, Maran said that the credit should go to the states.

Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Raut said that it (GST) should be returned to the states. Similarly, during the budget speech, when Nirmala Sitharaman praised the taxpayers, Maran taunted that did the taxpayers have any other choice in this difficult period?