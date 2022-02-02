Budget 2022: We made poor millionaires, women mistresses, doubled the economy in 7 years, PM Modi told party workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday claimed that we have turned the poor into ‘Lakhpatis’, women into ‘Mistresses’. PM Modi told the party workers that the houses given under the PM Awas Yojana have made the poor “Lakhpatis”. He said, “In the last seven years, we have given pucca houses to 3 crore poor people, and made them lakhpatis. People who live in slums have their own homes. Our government has increased the price and size of these houses. Most of these households are named after women. We have made women “malkins” (masters).”

PM Modi told party workers on Wednesday, the world wants to see a strong India. Said- “There is a possibility of a new world order after the Kovid epidemic. Today the world’s view of looking at India has changed a lot. Now the world wants to see a strong India.”

Said- 7-8 years ago India’s GDP was Rs 1,10,000 crore and today India’s economy is about Rs 2,30,000 crore. In the year 2013-14, India’s exports used to be Rs 2,85,000 crore and today it has reached about Rs 4,70,000 crore.

The post Budget 2022: We made the poor lakhpatis, women the mistresses, doubled the economy in 7 years, PM Modi spoke to party workers appeared first on Jansatta.

#Budget #poor #millionaires #women #mistresses #doubled #economy #years #Modi #told #party #workers