Budget 2022: When PM Modi reached the bench of opposition leaders, surprised, asked well-being, gave advice

When Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was presenting Budget 2022 on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was repeatedly congratulating her. When the budget speech was over, PM Modi got up from his seat and reached Nirmala Sitharaman, who was sitting a short distance due to the social distancing created due to Corona rules. First, he congratulated Nirmala Sitharaman, who was sitting in the second row, for presenting the budget and after that he turned to the bench of the opposition leaders.

Seeing PM Modi coming towards them, MPs of YSR Congress and TRS stood up from their seats. PM Modi reached the MPs and accepted their greetings, after which he reached Trinamool Congress MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Saugata Roy. Both these leaders were constantly criticizing during the budget speech. However, while talking to both the MPs, PM Modi said, is your health fine? When Saugata Rai greeted PM Modi with folded hands, PM Modi was also seen patting his shoulder.

Its PM Modi greeted DMK’s TR Balu and moved towards Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Meanwhile, he saw National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and asked him is your health okay? PM Modi shook hands with DMK leader A Raja and spoke to him for a long time. After this he met Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Opposition leaders say that this has been the tradition of Parliament. The prime minister or top leaders have been meeting opposition leaders, at least on the first and last day of the session. However, this tradition has not been followed in the last two years.