‘Buena Vista Social Club’ at 25: Memories of Memories

There was also something about the sound of “Buena Vista Social Club”. It was recorded in real time at Havana’s venerable Egrum Studios, on analog tape on a Ricciti recorder (which required repairs the day before the sessions), and without fancy post-processing, all of which gave the music an extra patina. also given. In 1996, you’d never find that piano sound in a Los Angeles studio.

So in some ways, it looked like the album was a time capsule. But it was not at all; If you want a time capsule, you can easily listen to real vintage recordings. “Buena Vista Social Club” was also self-consciously retro. As beautiful as the musician was, the singers’ voices deteriorated with age, and they had been raving about romance for decades. No one was pretending that the years had not passed; Part of the appeal was that the cast and lyrics got sweeter with age. The re-release includes some alternative songs, and to me, it felt like the original options were more relaxed, more casual.

giovanni russonello John, I have a different memory that feels like a good counterpoint to you. I was in South Africa at the Cape Town Jazz Festival, 15 years after your visit to Cuba. One of the featured artists was the Orquesta Buena Vista Social Club, the largest of the five stages. It had some “older people”, but also younger musicians, who came to the band well after its inception in 1996, as it continued to tour – a sign of the nostalgia strength of the Buena Vista Social Club brand, but not Cuban. Music too. He commanded the audience. But what they played was not like the original album; It felt like a decidedly broader, and more certainly danceable, sample of traditional Cuban music.

On “Buena Vista Social Club”, the tempos are slow and the horns very low; It’s mostly guitars and voices, the sound of musicians throwing something together in the courtyard of Havana or around the kitchen table. So to your point, John, about this record not being a perfect time capsule, it sounds like these musicians remembering These songs (many of which are decades-old originals by members of the group). That’s why watching documentaries is so rewarding: you can see these musicians performing, representing these songs.

Isabella, to your point, I think American audiences can often be blamed for thinking of listening to “world music” or Understand The music of a foreign place, which leads to an impulse to freeze things, and ends up in the kind of nostalgia you mentioned. I can never help but think of the “Buena Vista Social Club”—in the lineage that ran through Alan Lomax and David Attenborough—of the recording, which proposes to provide a keyhole scene in music culture as a whole. – A “Cuban” record as much as I think of it.