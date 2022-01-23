Sports

Buffalo Bills fan hopes to keep lucky sweet-potato win streak going vs. Chiefs

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Buffalo Bills fan hopes to keep lucky sweet-potato win streak going vs. Chiefs
Written by admin
Buffalo Bills fan hopes to keep lucky sweet-potato win streak going vs. Chiefs

Buffalo Bills fan hopes to keep lucky sweet-potato win streak going vs. Chiefs

Buffalo Bills, this spud’s for you.

Followers of the NFL’s Kansas Metropolis Chiefs are fuming forward of Sunday’s AFC divisional playoff recreation towards the Bills – over pictures of candy potatoes posted on-line.

It is all as a result of Bills fan and season ticket holder Garrett Lee not too long ago went viral together with his distinctive technique for serving to his favourite workforce win: He has introduced a candy potato to latest video games, and every time Buffalo has received.

Lee is hoping his luck continues Sunday towards the Chiefs. However as a result of the sport shall be in Kansas Metropolis, he is urging different Bills followers making the journey will keep the lucky streak alive for him.

Superstition is born

Contents hide
1 Superstition is born
2 ‘Prefer it was Excalibur’
3 Sneak one in?

The phenomenon began Jan. 2, after Lee unintentionally introduced a candy potato right into a recreation at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, when the Bills hosted the Atlanta Falcons, Syracuse.com reported.

“It’s just like the fourth quarter and I am going to attain for my telephone in my pocket and I pull out the candy potato,” Lee informed the outlet. “And I’m like, ‘Huh, I suppose I forgot about this.’”

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE NFL POSTSEASON COVERAGE

The Bills received that recreation, 29-15 – and a superstition was born.

The next week, Lee deliberately introduced a candy potato alongside when the Bills performed the New York Jets. Buffalo received that recreation too, 27-10.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates his touchdown pass to Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13) in the fourth quarter of an NFL postseason game against the New England Patriots. 
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates his landing move to Buffalo Bills huge receiver Gabriel Davis (13) within the fourth quarter of an NFL postseason recreation towards the New England Patriots. 
(Getty Photos)

“Then I introduced it to the Jets recreation, and we received that. It’s like, as soon as is a coincidence, twice is a development,” Lee stated, in accordance to the report.

READ Also  Man City add star shown door by Man Utd to £200m transfer wishlist

BILLS ROUT PATRIOTS BEHIND JOSH ALLEN’S FIVE TOUCHDOWN PASSES

Subsequent cease: the NFL postseason.

Final weekend the Bills hosted their divisional rivals, the New England Patriots, within the Wild Card spherical of the playoffs.

Lee introduced a candy potato once more. The Bills received once more, 47-17.

‘Prefer it was Excalibur’

“It was that first landing from Josh to Dawson, the place Josh stated he was simply throwing the ball away and Dawson by some means caught it. I simply held [the potato] up prefer it was Excalibur,” Lee added, Syracuse.com reported. He was referring to Bills quarterback Josh Allen and tight finish Dawson Knox. 

“I used to be like, now we’re on to one thing,” Lee stated.

Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 26, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after scoring a landing in the course of the second quarter towards the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 26, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
(Getty Photos)

The Bills have been undefeated since Lee began bringing a candy potato to video games, however he won’t be touring to Kansas Metropolis for Sunday’s recreation. So, Bills followers – aka the “Bills Mafia” – have been making an attempt to get the phrase out, urging any fellow Buffalo supporters in Kansas Metropolis to carry a potato to GEHA Discipline at Arrowhead in hopes of holding the sweet-potato scorching streak going.

Sneak one in?

“Any Bills followers going to Kansas Metropolis I urge you to sneak a candy potato into Arrowhead. [Garrett Lee]  will assist u with any tips about how and the place to conceal it, however we’d like as many candy potatoes in that stadium as potential. Please and thanks,” Bills Mafia tremendous fan “Brother Invoice” tweeted Tuesday.

Some individuals have jokingly responded whereas others are flagging the Kansas Metropolis workforce and its stadium safety workers to strive to forestall any Bills followers from bringing a candy potato into the power.

Lee shall be watching from house in Batavia, New York, however stated he’s hopeful to see a candy potato on the recreation.

READ Also  Sara Tendulkar Shubman Gill Rishabh Pant Isha Negi KL Rahul Athiya Shetty List of Young Indian Cricketers Having Famous Love Story Girlfriends


#Buffalo #Bills #fan #hopes #lucky #sweetpotato #win #streak #Chiefs

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts