Buffalo Bills fan hopes to keep lucky sweet-potato win streak going vs. Chiefs



Buffalo Bills, this spud’s for you.

Followers of the NFL’s Kansas Metropolis Chiefs are fuming forward of Sunday’s AFC divisional playoff recreation towards the Bills – over pictures of candy potatoes posted on-line.

It is all as a result of Bills fan and season ticket holder Garrett Lee not too long ago went viral together with his distinctive technique for serving to his favourite workforce win: He has introduced a candy potato to latest video games, and every time Buffalo has received.

Lee is hoping his luck continues Sunday towards the Chiefs. However as a result of the sport shall be in Kansas Metropolis, he is urging different Bills followers making the journey will keep the lucky streak alive for him.

Superstition is born

The phenomenon began Jan. 2, after Lee unintentionally introduced a candy potato right into a recreation at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, when the Bills hosted the Atlanta Falcons, Syracuse.com reported.

“It’s just like the fourth quarter and I am going to attain for my telephone in my pocket and I pull out the candy potato,” Lee informed the outlet. “And I’m like, ‘Huh, I suppose I forgot about this.’”

The Bills received that recreation, 29-15 – and a superstition was born.

The next week, Lee deliberately introduced a candy potato alongside when the Bills performed the New York Jets. Buffalo received that recreation too, 27-10.

“Then I introduced it to the Jets recreation, and we received that. It’s like, as soon as is a coincidence, twice is a development,” Lee stated, in accordance to the report.

Subsequent cease: the NFL postseason.

Final weekend the Bills hosted their divisional rivals, the New England Patriots, within the Wild Card spherical of the playoffs.

Lee introduced a candy potato once more. The Bills received once more, 47-17.

‘Prefer it was Excalibur’

“It was that first landing from Josh to Dawson, the place Josh stated he was simply throwing the ball away and Dawson by some means caught it. I simply held [the potato] up prefer it was Excalibur,” Lee added, Syracuse.com reported. He was referring to Bills quarterback Josh Allen and tight finish Dawson Knox.

“I used to be like, now we’re on to one thing,” Lee stated.

The Bills have been undefeated since Lee began bringing a candy potato to video games, however he won’t be touring to Kansas Metropolis for Sunday’s recreation. So, Bills followers – aka the “Bills Mafia” – have been making an attempt to get the phrase out, urging any fellow Buffalo supporters in Kansas Metropolis to carry a potato to GEHA Discipline at Arrowhead in hopes of holding the sweet-potato scorching streak going.

Sneak one in?

“Any Bills followers going to Kansas Metropolis I urge you to sneak a candy potato into Arrowhead. [Garrett Lee] will assist u with any tips about how and the place to conceal it, however we’d like as many candy potatoes in that stadium as potential. Please and thanks,” Bills Mafia tremendous fan “Brother Invoice” tweeted Tuesday.

Any Bills followers going to Kansas Metropolis I urge you to sneak a candy potato into Arrowhead. @basedgarrett_ will assist u with any tips about how and the place to conceal it, however we’d like as many candy potatoes in that stadium as potential. Please and thanks — Run The Desk Invoice (@BrotherBill716) January 19, 2022

Some individuals have jokingly responded whereas others are flagging the Kansas Metropolis workforce and its stadium safety workers to strive to forestall any Bills followers from bringing a candy potato into the power.

It is a lucky candy potato, not a projectile. Chill out dude. — Sara :: Loopy Bills Girl (@TheDomsMom) January 19, 2022

Lee shall be watching from house in Batavia, New York, however stated he’s hopeful to see a candy potato on the recreation.