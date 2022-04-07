Buffalo Bills, Stefon Diggs reach agreement on four-year, $104 million contract extension

Buffalo Bills, Stefon Diggs reach agreement on four-year, $104 million contract extension

Stephen Diggs has been named the richest man to help the Buffalo Bills play in the playoffs.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Shifter reported that Bill and Diggs had agreed to a four-year, $ 104 million extension. Wideout’s new contract makes him the fourth-highest player in his position after Tyrick Hill, Davante Adams and Dandre Hopkins.

Diggs was acquired by Bill from the Minnesota Vikings on March 28, 20, 2020., In an effort to strengthen Josh Allen’s Receiving Corps.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stephen Diggs crosses the goal line for a touchdown on December 28, 2020 after catching a pass in the first half of the team's NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxboro, New England Patriots.

(AP Photo / Alice Amandola, file)

Their investment was paid for with Diggs Buffalo (127 catches, 1,535 yards) leading the league in yards and receptions in his first season.

“A lot has been done to get to this point but I am glad to know that I will spend the rest of my career playing with the Bill Mafia. Words cannot describe how I feel now,” Diggs posted in his post. Through social media after the announcement.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stephen Diggs throws a ball during NFL football practice at Orchard Park in NY on July 31, 2021.

(AP Photo / Joshua Basex, file)

Bill’s Stephen Diggs has an explanatory message for patriotic fans after the touchdown catch

“I want to give all the players their due respect and fair pay, whatever it is, and Steff is no different,” said Bill’s general manager Brandon Bin Diggs about extending his new contract. “… I think Stef’s world. I think what he’s brought to our team is great. He’s been great for Josh. He’s been great for our offense, and his leadership has grown and we’ve been wanting to see Stef in Buffalo for years. “

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13) celebrates with teammate Stephen Diggs (14) after catching a 19-yard touchdown pass in the second half of the NFL Divisional Round Playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 23, 2022

(AP Photo / Ed Jurga)

After the team retires from the NFL with slot receiver Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders, the Bills will have to rely more on Diggs than ever before.

