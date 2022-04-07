Buffalo Bills, Stefon Diggs reach agreement on four-year, $104 million contract extension



Stephen Diggs has been named the richest man to help the Buffalo Bills play in the playoffs.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Shifter reported that Bill and Diggs had agreed to a four-year, $ 104 million extension. Wideout’s new contract makes him the fourth-highest player in his position after Tyrick Hill, Davante Adams and Dandre Hopkins.

Diggs was acquired by Bill from the Minnesota Vikings on March 28, 20, 2020. , In an effort to strengthen Josh Allen’s Receiving Corps.

Their investment was paid for with Diggs Buffalo (127 catches, 1,535 yards) leading the league in yards and receptions in his first season.

“A lot has been done to get to this point but I am glad to know that I will spend the rest of my career playing with the Bill Mafia. Words cannot describe how I feel now,” Diggs posted in his post. Through social media after the announcement.

“I want to give all the players their due respect and fair pay, whatever it is, and Steff is no different,” said Bill’s general manager Brandon Bin Diggs about extending his new contract. “… I think Stef’s world. I think what he’s brought to our team is great. He’s been great for Josh. He’s been great for our offense, and his leadership has grown and we’ve been wanting to see Stef in Buffalo for years. “

After the team retires from the NFL with slot receiver Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders, the Bills will have to rely more on Diggs than ever before.

