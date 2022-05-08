World

Buffalo man dies in fatal crash in Erie County

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Buffalo man dies in fatal crash in Erie County
Written by admin
Buffalo man dies in fatal crash in Erie County

Buffalo man dies in fatal crash in Erie County

Investigation20Police20Lights 1540860145924 2 2 1.jpg 60647026 ver1.0 2 2 1

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man died as a result of a fatal car crash on Saturday. New York State Police said Benjamin S. Wence, 44, of Buffalo, died after his vehicle crashed into a tractor-trailer.

According to a report, at about 1:27 a.m., State Police responded to reports of a vehicle traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lane on I-90 in Hamburg. While driving behind the vehicle, Troopers attempted a traffic stop by activating their emergency lights, but the driver failed to comply they said.

Troopers continued to follow the vehicle by entering a u-turn and crossed over to the westbound lanes in their attempt to get the driver to stop. Troopers pursued the vehicle for several miles until the vehicle crashed head-on into the tractor-trailer in Evans they said.

Wence was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the tractor-trailer driver suffered a minor injury.

State Police has notified the NYS Attorney General’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.

#Buffalo #man #dies #fatal #crash #Erie #County

READ Also  Mets' improbable comeback sparks dreams of what could be

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment