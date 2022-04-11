Buffalo officers who pushed 75-year-old activist to ground cleared of wrongdoing



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Two Buffalo, NY police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing for throwing a 75-year-old man to the ground during a protest in June 2020.

The footage shows officers Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe pushing 75-year-old Martin Gugino to the ground as they vacated a space in front of the local City Hall. The clip soon spread across the country as an apparent example of police misconduct during George Floyd’s protests.

The lawyer said the buffalo worker could not walk after being thrown to the ground by the police

Torgalski and McCabe were fired and charged with second-degree assault at the time, which were dropped after a grand jury investigation. An arbitrator has now dismissed four departmental charges against the two men.

“After review, there is no evidence that respondents (police officers) had any viable option other than removing Gugino from the path of movement in front of them,” said arbitrator Jeffrey Selchik, according to Buffalo News.

NYPD George Floyd protesters face curfew

The footage shows Gugino lying motionless on the ground after the incident because of a pool of blood under his head. He will recover a few weeks before the incident, and soon after he filed a lawsuit against the city.

According to Melissa Wischerath, an attorney representing Guigno, Guigno’s case was not affected by Friday’s arbitrator’s decision.

“We are not aware of any cases where this arbitrator has ruled against the police officers in charge, so his rule on behalf of the police here was expected not only of us, but of course by the union and the city who chose him and paid him.” Told the news.

Torgalski and McCabe both returned to regular duty on Monday.