Buffalo Officials Reimpose a Mask Mandate as Cases Surge

With daily coronavirus cases reaching record numbers and regional hospitals filling up more than 90 percent, local authorities in the Buffalo area re-established the mask order for all indoor public spaces that went into effect Tuesday.

“We really need to keep hospitals from drowning,” Erie County Executive Mark Polonkarz told a news conference Monday, announcing the new policy. “These numbers are not good.”

The mask order applies to all employees and patrons, regardless of their vaccination status, in stores, restaurants, bars, salons and other public housing spaces in the county. If the number of viruses does not begin to stabilize, Mr Poloncarz warned of increasing restrictions, a first step.

Erie County, which includes the city of Buffalo, is the first New York county to implement a blanket mask order for public spaces since May, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that vaccinated people safely remove their masks in most settings. .