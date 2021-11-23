Buffalo Officials Reimpose a Mask Mandate as Cases Surge
With daily coronavirus cases reaching record numbers and regional hospitals filling up more than 90 percent, local authorities in the Buffalo area re-established the mask order for all indoor public spaces that went into effect Tuesday.
“We really need to keep hospitals from drowning,” Erie County Executive Mark Polonkarz told a news conference Monday, announcing the new policy. “These numbers are not good.”
The mask order applies to all employees and patrons, regardless of their vaccination status, in stores, restaurants, bars, salons and other public housing spaces in the county. If the number of viruses does not begin to stabilize, Mr Poloncarz warned of increasing restrictions, a first step.
Erie County, which includes the city of Buffalo, is the first New York county to implement a blanket mask order for public spaces since May, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that vaccinated people safely remove their masks in most settings. .
Federal officials eventually overturned the recommendation because of the Delta type increase, but New York did not reinstate the statewide mask order. Currently, most states, including New York City, only require masks in schools, on public transportation, and in specific places, such as medical settings.
Western New York, a five-county region of about 1.4 million people bordering Canada and along the Great Lakes, has seen a dramatic increase in cases in recent weeks. In Erie County, cases have doubled in the past month. The number of hospital admissions has increased by 50 per cent in the last two weeks.
Although about 75 percent of adults in Erie County have received at least one dose, vaccination rates are not high enough to cope with this increase. County officials said the number of local cases is now higher than last year. Rates among school children and staff have also been high since the onset of the epidemic, Mr Polonkarz said.
“Masking is necessary until you can find a way out of this,” he said.
Erie County decided to establish a mask order instead of showing people the proof of vaccination to enter public places in most homes, after hearing concerns from local business leaders that the need for masks would be less harmful to trade.
But if the mask rule fails to control the rate of the virus, the county will need vaccinations for home meals and recreation, as in New York City. If it fails to work, it will return capacity restrictions to restaurants and other indoor public settings. And if that also fails, there will be a shutdown, Mr. Poloncarz said.
Local officials said they were closely monitoring the load at the hospital, which has already been stretched by staff shortages. The wait time in the emergency room for people who are not seriously ill is eight hours or more, officials said. And according to the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New York State has not yet been hit hard by the seasonal flu.
Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. “Our hospitals are in dire straits,” said Gail Burstein.
