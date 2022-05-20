Buffalo shooting 911 operator hung up on caller during deadly rampage, supermarket employee alleges
“Termination can be sought” for the dispatcher at a disciplinary listening to later this month, stated Peter Anderson, spokesperson for the chief of Erie County, in an electronic mail to The Related Press on Wednesday.
An assistant workplace supervisor at Tops Pleasant Market, the place 10 Black folks have been killed by a white gunman Saturday, informed The Buffalo Information that she was whispering during the 911 name as a result of she feared the shooter would hear her.
The shop employee alleges the dispatcher shouted at her, requested why she was whispering – then hung up. The employee stated she needed to name her boyfriend and inform him to dial 911 and report the shooting.
Anderson stated it is unclear who hung up on whom.
A message was left with the union that represents Buffalo’s 911 dispatchers.
