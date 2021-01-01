Building collapse in Agra: Building collapse during a birthday party in Agra

The birthday party started on Monday night at a house in Agra’s Tajganj area. The roof of a building suddenly collapsed during the party. Many people were crushed under the roof of the house in the accident. At the same time, more than a dozen wounded have been rescued and evacuated. The condition of the three injured is said to be critical. Some more people are feared to be trapped under the pile, police said.Upon receiving the information, a team of police and administration reached the spot. The incident is said to have taken place around 8.30 pm. Police and administration have admitted the injured to a nearby private hospital and the critically injured to SN Medical College.

Additional Chief Secretary Information Navneet Sehgal said in a statement issued here on Monday night that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district administration to provide assistance to the victims of the accident at the newly constructed building in Agra.

3 seriously injured, 15 injured

ADM city Prabhakant Awasthi has reached the spot, he says the condition of 3 people is critical. However, the death toll has not yet been determined. The number of injured is said to be 10 to 15. Agra District Magistrate P.N. Singh said many people have been trapped under the rubble, which is why relief and rescue work is now underway.

