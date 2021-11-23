Bulgaria #Bus #Crash #Kills #Dozens

A bus caught fire on a highway in western Bulgaria on Tuesday, killing at least 45 people, officials and local newspapers said.

Citing an official at the North Macedonian embassy in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, BTV television reported that the bus had North Macedonian plates and that most of the victims were from that country.

Nikolai Nikolov, head of the fire department at the Bulgarian Interior Ministry, told BTV that 52 people were traveling when the bus crashed around 2 a.m. local time.

“At least 45 people were killed when the bus caught fire and crashed or crashed,” Mr Nikolov was quoted as saying by Reuters. He further added that the victims included children.