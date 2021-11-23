Bulgaria Bus Crash Kills Dozens
A bus caught fire on a highway in western Bulgaria on Tuesday, killing at least 45 people, officials and local newspapers said.
Citing an official at the North Macedonian embassy in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, BTV television reported that the bus had North Macedonian plates and that most of the victims were from that country.
Nikolai Nikolov, head of the fire department at the Bulgarian Interior Ministry, told BTV that 52 people were traveling when the bus crashed around 2 a.m. local time.
“At least 45 people were killed when the bus caught fire and crashed or crashed,” Mr Nikolov was quoted as saying by Reuters. He further added that the victims included children.
Some people jumped out of the bus window to escape the fire, local news outlets said. Maya Argirova, head of the burn clinic, told reporters that seven people with burns and injuries were taken to a hospital in Sofia.
Additional details were not immediately available.
On Twitter, Svetlana stoveThe Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs said in a post that “there was a great deal of grief after the tragic accident.”
He said Bulgaria would do everything possible to take care of the victims and find the “cause of the tragedy”.
In 2018, a tourist bus carrying 33 pilgrims from a village north of the capital crashed near Sofia, killing at least 16 people and injuring 26 others.
#Bulgaria #Bus #Crash #Kills #Dozens
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.