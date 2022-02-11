Sports

Bulgarian skier slams Olympics after run gets interrupted by course worker: ‘Glad that I didn’t break my legs’

Bulgarian alpine skier Eva Vukadinova slammed the Olympics on Wednesday after a course worker interrupted her second run in the women’s slalom event over a piece of equipment that was left on the course.

Vukadinova, 20, took to social media to express her disbelief over Wednesday’s events that resulted in her having to redo her run, which she did not place in.

“I STILL CANNOT BELIEVE WHAT HAPPENED TODAY,” she wrote in her lengthy post. “First of all, a lot of emotions are going through me right now. I can’t even describe what I felt after that first run. I thought ‘Why me?’, ‘Why didn’t that happen to any of the top 30 girls ?, ‘Could that even happen to any of them?’, ‘Is that even fair?’

Bulgaria's Eva Vukadinova (R) reacts as a technician is still on the course after leaving a tool on the pole during the first run of the women's slalom during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing on February 9, 2022.

Bulgaria's Eva Vukadinova (R) reacts as a technician is still on the course after leaving a tool on the pole during the first run of the women's slalom during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing on February 9, 2022.
(Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP via Getty Images)

Vukadinova was going down her first run at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Center course when she spotted a course worker near one of the gates. A gate key, used to get the poles into place, was seemingly left on – a risk for skiers who knock into them as they navigate around the poles.

Bulgaria's Eva Vukadinova (R) reacts as a tool is still on the pole during the first run of the women's slalom during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing on February 9, 2022.

Bulgaria's Eva Vukadinova (R) reacts as a tool is still on the pole during the first run of the women's slalom during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing on February 9, 2022.
(Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP via Getty Images)

“Yes sure, I come from a small ski nation compared to others competing today, but I will speak my mind up. Although that ‘I got my re-run’, we all know it’s not the same,” she continued. “Not when you have to ski down to the chair lift, go up, go down the start (with my race ski) and start almost immediately. Sure, I may not be a top level skier or fighting for the podium, but I also worked a lot to get here !!! Don’t I at least deserve the same CHANCE like everyone else? “

“I am beyond disappointed and I can’t believe this happened on the top level sports event like the Olympics.”

Vukadinova, who was already dealing with a fracture’s hand, said she was just happy she didn’t “break my legs on that gate.”

Eva Vukadinova of Team Bulgaria skis her run while a course worker is still repairing a broken gate during the Women's Slalom Run 1 on day five of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Alpine Ski Center on February 09, 2022 in Yanqing, China.

Eva Vukadinova of Team Bulgaria skis her run while a course worker is still repairing a broken gate during the Women's Slalom Run 1 on day five of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Alpine Ski Center on February 09, 2022 in Yanqing, China.
(Photo by Alex Pantling / Getty Images)
(Photo by Alex Pantling / Getty Images)

“One thing is to be on course to fix something, another thing is to leave a heavy metal like that on the gate. And on top of that to pretend that it’s completely normal.”

Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova took home the gold while favorite to win, American skier Mikaela Shiffrin, took a shocking fall earlier on in the race.


