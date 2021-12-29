Bullet comes ‘inches’ from child’s face when shot into Rochester home





ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials said a bullet came within inches of a 12-year-old’s face Sunday night when shots were fired into a house on the city’s west side. Officers responded to Laselle Street between Child Street and Whitney Street around 8:15 p.m. for the report of a house struck by gunfire.

Westmoreland man allegedly threatens girlfriend at gunpoint



“Thankfully nobody was struck and there were no injuries reported,” Rochester Police Capt. Sam Lucyshyn wrote in a press release.

Police said officers confirmed at least one bullet struck the house’s exterior wall and the bullet went into the living room. They said it was occupied by five people when the bullet penetrated the house, including children aged 7, 12, and 15.

LAPD posts video showing officer shooting that killed teen bystander



According to witnesses, the bullet pass through the wall “inches away” from the 12-year-old’s face, police said. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.