World

Bullet comes ‘inches’ from child’s face when shot into Rochester home

31 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Bullet comes ‘inches’ from child’s face when shot into Rochester home
Written by admin
Bullet comes ‘inches’ from child’s face when shot into Rochester home

Bullet comes ‘inches’ from child’s face when shot into Rochester home

snapshot 34

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials said a bullet came within inches of a 12-year-old’s face Sunday night when shots were fired into a house on the city’s west side. Officers responded to Laselle Street between Child Street and Whitney Street around 8:15 p.m. for the report of a house struck by gunfire.

“Thankfully nobody was struck and there were no injuries reported,” Rochester Police Capt. Sam Lucyshyn wrote in a press release.

Police said officers confirmed at least one bullet struck the house’s exterior wall and the bullet went into the living room. They said it was occupied by five people when the bullet penetrated the house, including children aged 7, 12, and 15.

According to witnesses, the bullet pass through the wall “inches away” from the 12-year-old’s face, police said. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

#Bullet #inches #childs #face #shot #Rochester #home

READ Also  Judge in Arbery Case Will Decide Whether Defendants Get Parole

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment