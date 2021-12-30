Bullet fired from CISF firing range, 11-year-old boy hit his head

After the child was shot, the local people protested near the firing range of CISF and demanded its closure. The protesting people claimed that such incidents had happened many times in the past as well.

A bullet fired from the firing range of the Central Industrial Armed Forces (CISF) in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai went into the head of a child playing at a distance of about 2 km. The child has been admitted to Thanjavur Medical College where his condition is critical after being shot.

According to the information received, this incident happened on Thursday morning. On Thursday morning, CISF personnel were practicing in the firing range. Meanwhile, a child named Pughzendi was playing some distance away from there. Then a bullet from the firing range hit the 11-year-old in the head. Soon after being shot, the child was admitted to the Government Medical College in Pudukottai.

Later, he was admitted to Thanjavur Medical College as his condition became critical. According to doctors, the condition of the child is still very serious. The Medical College and Hospital has decided to conduct an operation to remove the bullet from the child’s head.

After the 11-year-old boy was shot, the locals protested near the firing range of CISF and demanded its closure. The protesting people claimed that such incidents had happened many times in the past as well. However, later the officials tried to put an end to the protest and also assured a proper investigation into the matter.

At the same time, according to the media report, the local police officer said that we are investigating the matter as to how this incident happened. Police is also interrogating CISF officers and personnel in this case. Along with this, the district administration has also ordered the temporary closure of the shooting range. The Collector of the district has said that the shooting range will be allowed to open only after taking proper security measures.