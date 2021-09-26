Bullet I Firecracker Silencer Installation Wallon Why Invoice Latest News and Updates

Highlights A big campaign against those who put silencers in bullets

Shamli police are arresting such people and collecting fines

A fine of Rs 10,000 for changing the silencer in the MV Act

A few days back, the Allahabad High Court had also taken a stern stance on the issue.

Shamli

Fans of the two-wheeler have been hit by the sound of firecrackers being silenced on the road. In Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, the police have taken strict action against such people. District SP Sukirti Madhav has started a campaign against such people. Police are conducting raids at major intersections in the city and arresting such people. Under the Motor Vehicles Act, a fine of Rs 10,000 is levied for alteration of the silencer. In such a situation, the pockets of people who have so far filled their stomachs with cracker silencers can become loose at any time.



The High Court is also strict on those who install Kanfodu silencers

A few days back, the Allahabad High Court had also taken a stern stance against those who changed the silencer. The court had said it violated the freedom of others by creating a confusing noise by amending the silencer. The court had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to take stern action against such two-wheelers. The law does not allow such changes. Not only do such silencers emit more smoke but they also produce many times more noise than the prescribed limit, causing disturbance to others.

The SP said, ‘Cracker silencers are completely illegal, tricks are being cut’

Shamli SP Sukirti Madhav NBT online Replacing silencers and making them sound like firecrackers has become a hobby of some people in conversations with bullets and other brands of bikes. People change the silencer of the bike, which makes a loud noise like firecrackers. These people make it difficult for others to walk on the streets. It is completely illegal. The good thing is that his invoice is Rs 10,000. Shamli police is conducting a campaign to make people aware and is also making money for such people.



The sound is often loud

According to the Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986, the maximum noise limit for motorcycles and scooters is 80 decibels. The factory model stock silencer has three filters that reduce noise. But the improved silencer emits at least 120 decibels of noise. The cost of such an exhaust system is a few thousand rupees. Some bikes also have silencers that sound like firecrackers.

What did the High Court say?

The Allahabad High Court has noted the loud noise of several high-powered bikes, including the Royal Enfield (Bullet), Haley Davidson. Replacing the silencers of bikes has become fashionable nowadays, the court said. This causes major problems for sick people, the elderly and young children. The court cited Section 52 of the MV Act and said that changes to the factory model are prohibited. Referring to other provisions of the same Act, the court said that these rules also apply to foreign bikes.

Such changes have not been approved by the RTO

Any change in the factory model without the approval of the Regional Transportation Office is illegal. Royal Enfield, KTM and many other brands have their own exhaust range as per the rules. A catalytic converter has to be removed to fit the modified silencer. So it filters the exhaust gas so that dangerous particles do not spread into the atmosphere. A catalytic converter is required to comply with BS6 emission criteria. If you replace the catalyst converter and install some other high-efficiency exhaust, your vehicle may not meet the BS6 criteria.