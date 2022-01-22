Bulls G Alex Caruso sidelined by broken wrist after Grayson Allen foul



Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso may have surgical procedure subsequent week to restore his broken proper wrist after he was taken down by Grayson Allen through the third quarter of Friday evening’s 94-90 loss at Milwaukee.

The group mentioned Caruso can be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks. It is one other robust blow for Chicago (28-16) after it introduced Thursday that guard Lonzo Ball wants arthroscopic surgical procedure on his left knee.

Caruso, who turns 28 on Feb. 28, is averaging 8.4 factors, 3.9 rebounds and three.9 assists in 28 video games in his first season with Chicago.

Caruso was driving to the basket Friday evening when a tough foul from Allen brought on him to land on his proper aspect. Caruso lay on the ground for a couple of minutes, although he stayed within the recreation to try the free throws that resulted from Allen’s flagrant 2 foul.

“For Alex to be within the air like that, and for (Allen) to take him down like that, it might have ended (Caruso’s) profession,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan mentioned after the loss. “And (Allen) has a historical past of this. That to me was actually, it was actually harmful. And I actually hope the league takes a tough take a look at one thing like that as a result of (Allen) might have actually, actually severely harm him.”

Caruso mentioned after the sport that his wrist was “slightly banged up” and that he’d must see the way it feels within the subsequent couple of days.

“The dude simply grabbed me out of the air,” Caruso mentioned.

Allen served a one-game suspension through the 2016-17 season whereas at Duke after tripping an opposing participant for the third time in a calendar yr. He was ejected from an NBA Summer time League recreation in 2019 after committing two flagrant fouls.

The Bucks acquired Allen from the Memphis Grizzlies within the offseason. He spent two seasons at Memphis after taking part in his rookie season with the Utah Jazz.

The play was initially dominated a typical capturing foul, but it surely was upgraded to a flagrant 2 after a replay evaluate. The flagrant 2 resulted in an computerized ejection.