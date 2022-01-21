Sports

Bulls’ Lonzo Ball to have knee surgery, sidelined 6-8 weeks

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will have arthroscopic surgical procedure on his left knee and is anticipated to be out six to eight weeks, the workforce introduced Thursday.

Ball has missed three video games since a 42-point loss to Golden State final week. Coach Billy Donovan stated Wednesday the workforce had switched up his therapy, hoping he would keep away from surgical procedure, after he did not reply properly to the preliminary routine. Ball had the identical knee scoped in 2018 when he was with the Lakers.

Chicago Bulls' Lonzo Ball (2) blocks the shot of Brooklyn Nets' Blake Griffin (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Chicago. The Nets won 138-112.
(AP Photograph/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Acquired from New Orleans in a sign-and-trade deal, Ball has been a serious contributor in Chicago’s rise to the highest of the Jap Convention. He’s averaging 13 factors, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists. A disruptive defender on the perimeter, he’s sixth within the league in steals at 1.8 per recreation.

Chicago (28-15) was tied with Miami for the East lead via Wednesday, after 4 straight dropping seasons. The Bulls go to Milwaukee on Friday to begin a three-game journey that additionally takes them to Orlando and Miami.

With Ball out and star Zach LaVine (sore left knee) sidelined, the Bulls are leaning extra on Coby White and rookie Ayo Dosunmu.

