Bumble Egg Survey: Bumble India’s Intimacy in an Epidemic Report: Epidemic and Lockdown Restrictions Change Dating Game for Single Indians

Highlights Dramatic changes in people’s attitudes about sex and intimacy

New Bumble India research sheds light on sexuality and intimacy

The second wave began to stay with the partner found on the 33% dating app

New Delhi

Sex5% of unmarried Indians’ attitudes towards sex and intimacy have changed dramatically. The corona has caused this change. This is according to a survey conducted by Bumble India, a women-first dating app and social networking platform.

Bumble has published a report titled ‘Intimacy in an Epidemic’. It represents a dramatic change in people’s attitudes about gender and intimacy. This research shows how lockdown restrictions have changed the entire dating landscape for singles.

According to a recent global survey in the Bumble App, there has been an increase in openness for sexual exploration among Bumble users internationally. India had the highest number of bumblebee users (34%) compared to the US, UK, Australia and Canada who spoke openly about it.

DU Admission 2021: Admission process has started in Delhi University colleges, learn how to get online admission from home

A recent bumblebee survey found that 65 per cent of unmarried Indians claim that the epidemic has changed their view of sexuality and intimacy. One in three (37%) of those surveyed claimed that they are more free to share their boundaries and desires with someone they are currently dating. Nearly one in three (33%) people have started living with a couple they met on a dating app after the second wave hit India in March 2021.

Do not disturb the legally operated spa, a stern warning to the High Court police

Nearly half (47%) of Indians surveyed by Bumble said they feel more confident about what they want from their sexual partner. They seem to be more open about using it.

More than half (60%) of Bumblebee users surveyed indicated that they are looking to become more sexually active after locking down lockdown restrictions. More than half (52%) surveyed claim that they are trying to find the right partner for them.