Bumble Egg Survey: Bumble India’s Intimacy in an Epidemic Report: Epidemic and Lockdown Restrictions Change Dating Game for Single Indians

Sex5% of unmarried Indians’ attitudes towards sex and intimacy have changed dramatically. The corona has caused this change. This is according to a survey conducted by Bumble India, a women-first dating app and social networking platform.
Bumble has published a report titled ‘Intimacy in an Epidemic’. It represents a dramatic change in people’s attitudes about gender and intimacy. This research shows how lockdown restrictions have changed the entire dating landscape for singles.
According to a recent global survey in the Bumble App, there has been an increase in openness for sexual exploration among Bumble users internationally. India had the highest number of bumblebee users (34%) compared to the US, UK, Australia and Canada who spoke openly about it.
A recent bumblebee survey found that 65 per cent of unmarried Indians claim that the epidemic has changed their view of sexuality and intimacy. One in three (37%) of those surveyed claimed that they are more free to share their boundaries and desires with someone they are currently dating. Nearly one in three (33%) people have started living with a couple they met on a dating app after the second wave hit India in March 2021.
Nearly half (47%) of Indians surveyed by Bumble said they feel more confident about what they want from their sexual partner. They seem to be more open about using it.
More than half (60%) of Bumblebee users surveyed indicated that they are looking to become more sexually active after locking down lockdown restrictions. More than half (52%) surveyed claim that they are trying to find the right partner for them.
