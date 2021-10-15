Bumper mileage, these top 3 bikes are the cheapest in the country, the starting price is only 50 thousand rupees

If you are looking for a strong mileage bike in a low budget, then know here the complete details of the country’s cheapest top 3 bikes from price to mileage.

The bike segment of the two-wheeler sector has a long range of low-budget mileage bikes. In which there is a lot of demand from companies like Hero, TVS, Bajaj.

If you also want to buy a bike with maximum mileage at a very low price, then here you can know the complete details of the cheapest top 3 mileage bikes in the country.

Hero HF Deluxe: Hero HF Deluxe is at number one in this list. This bike is preferred for low price and high mileage. The company has launched it in six variants.

This bike has a single cylinder 97.2 cc engine which is based on fuel injection technology. This engine generates 8.02 PS of power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque. 4 speed gearbox has been given with this engine.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 83 kilometers per liter. The starting price of the bike is Rs 49,800.

Bajaj CT 100: Bajaj CT 100 is second in this list, which is the best selling mileage bike of its company. The company has launched this bike in two variants.

The bike has a 102 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology. This engine can generate 7.9 PS of power and 8.34 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 4 speed manual gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of Bajaj CT 100, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 89.5 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 51,802.

TVS Sport: The third number in this list is TVS Sport Bike which is the best selling mileage bike of its company. The company has launched it in two variants.

The bike has a single cylinder 109.7 cc engine which is based on fuel injection air cooled technology. This engine can generate 8.29 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 4 speed manual gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, TVS claims that it gives a mileage of 76.4 kmpl. The starting price of this bike is Rs 57,330.

Important Information: The prices of these three bikes mentioned here are based on the current data, which the company can increase or decrease in the future.