Bumper Vacancy Announced For 10th Pass, Graduates. Last Date to Apply, Eligibility And Other Details Here

Bumper Vacancy Announced For 10th Go, Graduates. Last Date to Apply, Eligibility And Other Details Here





Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Division of Girls and Youngster Growth, Punjab has issued a notification inviting utility for the recruitment to the publish of Anganwadi Employees, Mini Anganwadi Employees (Mini AWWs), and Anganwadi Helpers. Eligible and ladies candidates can apply for Punjab Anganwadi Employee on sswcd.punjab.gov.in inside 30 days from the publication of the commercial. The Utility might be submitted by way of offline mode. Additionally Learn – Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Class 5 Go Out Candidates Can Get Job In Anganwadi With out Examination, Apply At present

Of the whole 4481 vacancies notified, 3229 are for Anganwadi Helper Posts, 1170 for Anganwadi Employee, and 82 for Mini Anganwadi Employee. For detailed notification click on right here.

Instructional {qualifications}:

For Anganwadi Employee (AWW) – Commencement and Punjabi at 10th Stage

For Mini Anganwadi Employee (Mini AWW) – Commencement and Punjabi at 10th Stage

For Anganwadi Helper (AWH) – 10th handed with Punjabi

Age restrict: 18 years to 37 years

Choice course of: Candidates might be chosen on the premise of

Instructional qualification primarily based advantage listing

Interview and doc verification

Medical examination

Necessary Dates to Bear in mind

Notification Date: June 3, 2021

Last date of submission: July 3