Bumper Vacancy Announced For 10th Pass, Graduates. Last Date to Apply, Eligibility And Other Details Here

Bumper Vacancy Announced For 10th Go, Graduates. Last Date to Apply, Eligibility And Other Details Here
Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Division of Girls and Youngster Growth, Punjab has issued a notification inviting utility for the recruitment to the publish of Anganwadi Employees, Mini Anganwadi Employees (Mini AWWs), and Anganwadi Helpers. Eligible and ladies candidates can apply for Punjab Anganwadi Employee on sswcd.punjab.gov.in inside 30 days from the publication of the commercial. The Utility might be submitted by way of offline mode. Additionally Learn – Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Class 5 Go Out Candidates Can Get Job In Anganwadi With out Examination, Apply At present
Of the whole 4481 vacancies notified, 3229 are for Anganwadi Helper Posts, 1170 for Anganwadi Employee, and 82 for Mini Anganwadi Employee. For detailed notification click on right here.
Instructional {qualifications}:
For Anganwadi Employee (AWW) – Commencement and Punjabi at 10th Stage
For Mini Anganwadi Employee (Mini AWW) – Commencement and Punjabi at 10th Stage
For Anganwadi Helper (AWH) – 10th handed with Punjabi
Age restrict: 18 years to 37 years
Choice course of: Candidates might be chosen on the premise of
Instructional qualification primarily based advantage listing
Interview and doc verification
Medical examination
Necessary Dates to Bear in mind
Notification Date: June 3, 2021
Last date of submission: July 3
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.