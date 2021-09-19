Bumrah 100 ipl front: Jaspreet Bumrah 100 ipl front full: Jaspreet Bumrah 100 ipl front full

Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jaspreet Bumrah is playing his 100th IPL match. The Mumbai Indians fast bowler made his debut against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday (September 1). The second phase of IPL 2021 starts today in Dubai. Bumrah made his IPL debut in 2013. Since then he has only played for Mumbai Indians. Bumrah is the 45th player to play 100 matches in the IPL.The first phase of IPL 2021 was not very good for Bumrah. He took just six wickets in seven matches. Its economy was 7.11 and strike rate was 27.00. His average was also 32.00.

Bumrah’s question on workload management

Bumrah had hinted at regaining his form in the Test series against England. Bumrah’s performance in the final of the World Test was not very good. Mumbai Indians will do their best to take full advantage of Bumrah’s good form. However, handling the stress of Bumrah’s work will also be a challenge for Mumbai. Because the T20 World Cup is starting immediately after the IPL. That is why the team thinks that this premium Indian bowler should be fully fit before this tournament.

Bumrah had to go through a number of injuries last year. However, he worked hard on his fitness and played all four Tests in England. The fifth Test was postponed after the Kovid-19 incident at the Indian camp.