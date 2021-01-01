Bumrah 100 Test wickets: Bumrah is eyeing Kapil Dev’s record of 100 Test wickets for the fastest Indian fast bowler, Root can overtake Dravid after Sachin Tendulkar overtakes Dravid

Highlights Bumrah 5 wickets away from Test wicket century

Jaspreet Bumrah has taken 95 wickets in 22 Tests

Kapil Dev took 100 wickets in 25 Tests

New Delhi

Jaspreet Bumrah, the fastest bowler in the Indian cricket team, looks in great form and can make a name for himself in the Headingley Test against England (Ind vs Eng 3rd Test). Death over specialist Bumrah could be the fastest bowler for India who has taken 100 Test wickets.

So far this record is in the name of veteran Kapil Dev. Bumrah has taken 95 wickets in 22 Tests. Kapil, captain of the World Cup winning team, has taken 100 Test wickets in 25 matches.

England v India, 3rd Test Live Streaming: India will double their lead at Headingley, find out when and where to watch live matches

If Bumrah takes 5 more wickets in Headingley (IND vs ENG Leeds Test), he will become the 23rd bowler to take 100 Test wickets. The third Test of the five-match series between India and England will be played from August 25.

Yorker specialist Bumrah can also destroy the records of former fast bowlers Venkatesh Prasad and Manoj Prabhakar during this period. Prasad and Prabhakar have 96 wickets in Test cricket. Bumrah, who made his Test debut in 2018, secured his place in Team India in a very short time. He has taken 95 wickets in 22 Tests so far. His bowling average, meanwhile, is 22.62.

Root wants to overtake Dravid and Tendulkar in this case

England captain Joe Root, on the other hand, also has an eye on a big record. If Root scores a century at Headingley, he will become the highest-scoring batsman in a Test match against India. Currently, Root is jointly at the top with veterans Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar. All three have scored 7 centuries in the same way so far.

The England captain is in great shape

Root is currently running in excellent form. Root is batting in the current Test series. He scored 109 and 63 in the first Test at Nottingham, while Root scored an unbeaten 180 in the second Test. Under such circumstances, the England team will expect a big game from Root in the third Test as well.

