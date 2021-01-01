Bumrah and Company: Bumrah and Company can be compared to a vintage Pakistan fast attack

Every Indian cricket fan of the 90s must have envied the Pakistan team. One should be burning and wondering why India does not have such a pace battery. Why isn’t Wasim Akram-Waqar a dangerous fast bowler like Younis? Who can go abroad and fly the flag of victory? The enemy can answer in his own language. Now, two decades later, Indian fast bowlers have caught the attention of the world with their reverse swing.The tricolor has been hoisted at the Oval after a long wait of 50 years. The entire English team bowed before the Indian fast bowlers. In the same way, Pakistan won the Lord’s Test 25 years ago. Even then, the British had lost to Waqar-Akram’s fast bowling attack. Batsmen like Mike Atherton, Elk Stewart, Graham Thorpe and Grimm Hick could not save the Test or the series.

Even then the British were stuck in a reverse swing

In the 1996 Test, Waqar Younis and leg-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq used hard to throw round the wicket. That is exactly what the amazing Indian bowlers did two days ago. When the English pitch was dry in the summer, England were trying to recover with a new ball. But our brave people started showing the miracle of reverse swing as the ball got older.



Seeing the reverse swing, Bumrah asked Kohli for an over.

Bumrah bowled Oli Pope (02) and Johnny Bairstow (00) in the second session on the last day of the match. After the win, Kohli had said that at the time, Bumrah was trying to bowl himself. He had said, ‘When the ball started to reverse swing, Bumrah told me to bowl. Then he cast a spell to win the match. These wickets changed the direction of the match.



What do Waqar and Bumrah have in common?

Bumrah is a different kind of bowler, he has a variety that we have not seen before. Someone is bowling in such a low run and bowling at a speed of 140 km per hour. Waqar had a similar slinging action, which helps Tejala to swing a lot. Such an action makes it very difficult for the batsmen to pick up the ball.

Why is this Indian team like Pakistan in the 90s?

If you look at the Pakistan-England Test in 1996, you can see that Saqlain Mushtaq was consistently bowling. This was the leg stump area of ​​the right handers. However, the Pakistani leg-spinner was getting more turns than Ravindra Jadeja. But Jaddu has its own specialty. He bowls fast, which makes him just as dangerous. He dismissed Haseeb Hameed and Moin Ali in the same manner as Saqlain (5/57) then took Atherton, Stewart and Thorpe. Sunil Gavaskar was saying in the commentary that this Indian bowling lineup is similar to the West Indies of 1970s and 80s, but the spinner had no place in that Caribbean team. That’s why Kohli’s team is closer to the 1990s Pakistani team.