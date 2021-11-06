bumrah-becomes-highest-wicket-taker-for-india-in-t20-international-against-scotland-kl-rahul-reaches-closer-to-pakistan-captain-babar-azam – Jasprit Bumrah becomes most T20Is for India Wicket-taker, KL Rahul overtakes Jos Buttler, reaches close to Babar Azam

Jasprit Bumrah has completed his 64 wickets in 53 T20 matches for India. Apart from this, KL Rahul scored his 14th half-century in T20 International cricket, playing an innings of 50 runs off 19 balls.

India’s star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has become the highest wicket-taker for India in T20 International cricket after taking two wickets against Scotland. He now has 64 wickets in 53 matches to his name.

The Indian bowler achieved this feat by dismissing Scottish player Mark Watt in the 18th over. He became the highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals, surpassing Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahal has so far taken 63 wickets in 49 matches.

Apart from this, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has 55 wickets in 48 matches, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 50 wickets in 52 matches and Ravindra Jadeja has 43 wickets in 54 matches.

Let us tell you that due to the brilliant performance of the Indian bowlers against Scotland, India got the target of just 86 runs, which the team achieved in 6.3 overs. After the bowlers in this victory, KL Rahul also attracted everyone’s attention. Rahul played an innings of 50 runs in 19 balls.

KL Rahul came closer to Babar Azam than Butler

KL Rahul scored his 13th half-century as an opener in T20 International cricket. He is now only behind the current Pakistan captain Babar Azam in terms of scoring the most fifties in the first 35 innings. Babar has 15 half-centuries in his initial 35 innings as an opener.

Check out the full list:-

Babar Azam – 15

KL Rahul- 13

Jos Buttler – 12 (26 innings)

Mohammad Rizwan – 11 (21 innings)

Chris Gayle – 11

Shane Watson – 11

Significantly, India had lost first to Pakistan and then to New Zealand in both their opening matches. After this Virat Brigade defeated Afghanistan and Scotland. After these two victories, India’s net run rate has become the best in Group 2.