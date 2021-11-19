Bunty aur Babli 2 actor Siddhant Chaturvedi dating Navya Naveli Nanda | Is Siddhant Chaturvedi dating Big B’s granddaughter Navya Naveli?

how did you meet

Now Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Miley Kaise, film fans are linking it to two sources. The first is Zoya Akhtar who launched and mentors Siddhant Chaturvedi and the other is Ananya Pandey who is a good friend of both Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda. Siddhant Chaturvedi is working with Ananya Panday in a film titled Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which is being produced by Zoya Akhtar.

Zoya is also launching Agastya

Interestingly, Zoya Akhtar is also launching Navya Naveli Nanda’s brother Agastya Nanda in her film starring Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Navya Naveli Nanda was also seen spending time with Zoya Akhtar for some time. In such a situation, it may be that he met Siddhant through this.

Friendship with Javed Jaffrey’s son Meezaan

Well, this is not the first time that rumors have cropped up about Navya Naveli Nanda’s love life. Earlier, Navya’s name was linked to Javed Jaffrey’s son Meezaan Jaffrey. The two had denied dating reports and said that they are only good friends. Meezaan even said that because of these reports, he hesitates to go to Jalsa. Meezaan’s sister Alaviya Jafri used to study with Navya Naveli Nanda and this is where their friendship started.

Navya is in news

Apart from this, Navya Naveli Nanda’s name became famous for her friendship with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and the two are believed to be dating. But these news also turned out to be mere rumours. Navya’s Bollywood debut was also speculated for a long time but her mother Shweta Nanda and Navya made it clear that she is not interested in acting and wants to join her father’s business. Navya has also started her own company in lockdown.

