Bunty aur Babli 2 box office opening report day 1 friday november 19 occupancy | Bunty Aur Babli 2 Box Office Friday 19 November Occupancy Report

very slow start

The beginning of the film is very slow. The film has made its best debut so far in the morning shows in Mumbai and Jaipur. The film has only 482 shows running in Mumbai, on which the film has registered an occupancy of 11 percent. On the other hand, the film has started with an occupancy of 11 percent in 87 shows in Jaipur and 12 percent in 81 shows in Chandigarh.

exam time

In cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad and Surat, the film opened with an occupancy of 8 percent, while in Chennai, the film did not open an account. Whereas Suryavanshi took a tremendous opening in Chennai. Apart from this, the film has also started registering 7 percent occupancy in Hyderabad and Pune.

Chances of good days are very less

With Suryavanshi, Bunty Aur Babli 2 has very little chances of seeing good days at the box office. The film has registered only 3 per cent occupancy in cities like Bhopal, Lucknow and Pune. At the same time, Suryavanshi has kept its hold in these cities from day one. The film has 51 shows in Bhopal, 113 in Lucknow and 163 in Bangalore.

only 30 crore budget

Significantly, the budget of Bunty Aur Babli 2 is only 30 crores. But even then it will be very difficult for the film to extract its earnings. The film has been released in 1800 screens in India and 700 screens in overseas. Despite getting a total of 2500 screens, the film has not started well at the box office.

READ Also American Singer Ariana Grande Ties Knot With Dalton Gomez In An Intimate Ceremony

-->