Bunty aur Babli 2 box office opening report day 1 friday november 19 occupancy | Bunty Aur Babli 2 Box Office Friday 19 November Occupancy Report
very slow start
The beginning of the film is very slow. The film has made its best debut so far in the morning shows in Mumbai and Jaipur. The film has only 482 shows running in Mumbai, on which the film has registered an occupancy of 11 percent. On the other hand, the film has started with an occupancy of 11 percent in 87 shows in Jaipur and 12 percent in 81 shows in Chandigarh.
exam time
In cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad and Surat, the film opened with an occupancy of 8 percent, while in Chennai, the film did not open an account. Whereas Suryavanshi took a tremendous opening in Chennai. Apart from this, the film has also started registering 7 percent occupancy in Hyderabad and Pune.
Chances of good days are very less
With Suryavanshi, Bunty Aur Babli 2 has very little chances of seeing good days at the box office. The film has registered only 3 per cent occupancy in cities like Bhopal, Lucknow and Pune. At the same time, Suryavanshi has kept its hold in these cities from day one. The film has 51 shows in Bhopal, 113 in Lucknow and 163 in Bangalore.
only 30 crore budget
Significantly, the budget of Bunty Aur Babli 2 is only 30 crores. But even then it will be very difficult for the film to extract its earnings. The film has been released in 1800 screens in India and 700 screens in overseas. Despite getting a total of 2500 screens, the film has not started well at the box office.
times will get tough
Bunty Aur Babli 2 has only a week to earn in which the film has to compete with Sooryavanshi. A week later, Salman Khan – Aayush Sharma’s Ultimate: The Final Truth and John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate 2 are also releasing. In such a situation, there are very few earning opportunities for Bunty Aur Babli 2.
wait a year
The film is ready for the last one year and is waiting for its release. Varun V Sharma directed the film. In the film, Saif Ali Khan has replaced Abhishek Bachchan and he is seen in the role of Bunty, Rani Mukerji’s Babli. On the other hand, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh are seen in the role of the new Bunty Aur Babli.
Cool reaction of fans too
Bunty Aur Babli 2’s meter is down at the box office as even the fans have not given a particularly good response to the film from the beginning. But after Corona, the way the audience is returning to the theatres, the film may earn around its budget. But if it happens then miracle will happen for this film.
