Bunty Aur Babli 2 Box Office Prediction: Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan film to open in 4-5 crores range | Bunty Aur Babli 2 Box Office: Rani Mukerji – Saif Ali Khan’s film opening report, threat from Sooryavanshi!

lack of craze

The promo of the film has received a good response, but the absence of Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan has also raised questions. Also, songs from a film like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘Kajrare’ are not chartbusters.

star power

If you look at the star power perspective, Saif Ali Khan’s last release Jawaani Jaaneman earned 3.24 crores and Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani earned 3.80 crores on its opening day. At the same time, both the other actors of the film are new, so it is difficult for them to drag the audience to the theater at the moment.

weekend collection

Trade pundits are very much hopeful that the film will do well on the weekend. The collection of the first weekend film can cross the 20 crore mark. But everything depends on word of mouth.

collision with sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi is still giving a collection of up to 3-4 crores at the box office. Hence, the exhibitors are not in favor of taking her off the screen at the moment. Obviously, in such a situation, the earnings of Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be affected somewhere.