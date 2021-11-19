Bunty aur Babli 2 movie review starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh | ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ Movie Review: Na Woh Masti Hai, Na Chaalki, Na Swag; The pair of Rani-Saif also failed to cheat the heart.

Story Contents hide 1 Story 2 acting 3 directing 4 technical side 5 music 6 what’s good what’s bad 7 see or not see Rakesh Trivedi (Saif Ali Khan) and Vimmi Trivedi (Rani Mukherjee) aka Bunty Aur Babli are living family life in Fursatganj, a small town in Uttar Pradesh. Rakesh is a railway ticket collector and Vimmi still does fashion designing for himself. He also has a son. Both are busy with their middle class life.. Happy or not, don’t know. But soon a twist comes in their life, when news starts running in the news channels that after 15 years Bunty and Babli have become active once again. But the truth is that away from the original Bunty Aur Babli.. Engineering pass unemployed Kunal (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Sonia (Sharvari Wagh) are duping millions of people by implicating them in different schemes and name their pair ‘Bunty Aur Babli’. . He believes that “cut the dishonesty with dishonesty, then that is the greatest honesty”. Huh. Now how will the new and old Bunty-Babli meet and what all the four do.. The whole story revolves around this. acting The pairing of Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan has always been very much liked by the audience. Here both of them look fun despite acting a lot. But by the end of the day, the association with his characters also ends. At the same time, the pairing of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari has looked good. Sharvari is quite confident in her first film. But due to no solid backstories of both the characters, their heart could not connect as an audience. Pankaj Tripathi in the character of Inspector Jatayu Singh has not been allowed to do anything new, so he has been perfect in whatever he has been given. READ Also Akshara Singh calls Shamita Shetty Masi: Akshara Singh and Shamita Shetty quarrel: There was a fierce fight between Shamita Shetty and Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh over cooking. --> -->

directing

If seen, this entire film has been prepared to capitalize on the popularity of ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ in 2005 and take the story forward. But debutant director and screenwriter Varun V. Sharma seems to be struggling in this direction. There are many scenes and dialogues in the film, which forcefully remind you of the first film. Only a few thefts committed by the new Bunty and Babli are shown. Some look interesting, while some seem silly. The first half of the film focuses on bringing the new and the old Bunty-Babli face to face. At the same time, the story becomes very slow in the second half. In this film, the director has not made any of the four characters in such a way that the audience can feel connected.

technical side

Technically, the film is above average. Gavemic U Arya’s cinematography is good. From the streets of India’s small town to the five-star hotel in Abu Dhabi and the sea, he has captured well in his camera. Arif Shaikh could have tweaked the film a bit more in terms of editing, especially in the second half of the film, where many dialogues seem repetitive.

music

The film has four songs and music is given by Shankar- Ehsaan- Loy. There is no doubt that the music of the film is very weak. Be it Tattoo Wale or Love Zoo… no song from the film leaves an impact. Yash Raj Banner used to be famous for the songs of its films. Each song of the film used to play for years. The songs of Bunty Aur Babli, which came in 2005, are still on people’s lips. But ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ completely disappoints in this respect.

READ Also Why China is Not Celebrating Chloe Zhao's Historic Oscar Win For Nomadland

-->