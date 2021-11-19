‘Bunty Aur Babli’ 2 returns to theatres, will ‘Suryavanshi’ earn from the box office?

The wait for the fans of the film ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ is over. Because Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan’s film has reached theatres. On the other hand, the craze of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s film ‘Sooryavanshi’ is not over yet. The third week has started and ‘Sooryavanshi’ is still making steady earnings. But will the entry of ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ make a difference in the collection of ‘Sooryavanshi’ now? Will Bunty Aur Babli be able to take away the collections of Akshay Kumar’s film?

Akshay Kumar’s film was earning a lot till now. The film has become a super hit. Akshay Kumar and Katrina’s film, which released a day after Diwali, got huge profits and the film became a hit. At the same time, no major film was released between 2 weeks, which directly benefited Akshay’s film. Now that the entry of ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ has been made in the third week, then it will definitely have some effect on Suryavanshi’s earnings.

Film trade analyst says that Bunty Aur Babli First Day can make a great opening. Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan’s film can open account with 4-5 crores on its first day. Although the reviews of the film are yet to come. After this, when the people watching the film come back together with ‘Bunty Aur Babli’, it is also interesting to see what the response will be.

Apart from Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan, the film also stars Sharvari and Siddhant Chaturvedi. He has also become Bunty and Babli in the film. Earlier, when the first franchise of Yash Raj Banner’s film Bunty Aur Babli came in the year 2005, that film also earned a decent amount. The lifetime collection of Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji starrer first Bunty Aur Babli was 36.25 crores. Although the reviews of the film were excellent. Critics also praised the film. It is believed that the pair of Rani and Saif can create magic like ‘Hum-Tum’. Because the audience has already made the pair of Rani and Saif hit the screen. In such a situation, the makers have high hopes from the pairing of Rani and Saif in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Let me tell you, the film Sooryavanshi has so far earned over 7 million dollars. Till Wednesday, the film had earned up to Rs 163 crore. It is believed that the film Sooryavanshi will now join the club of 200 crores. And the process of earning will not stop there! It is being speculated that Akshay-Katrina’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ can join the club of 250 crores.

The post ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ 2 returns to theatres, will ‘Sooryavanshi’ earn at the box office? appeared first on Jansatta.

#Bunty #Aur #Babli #returns #theatres #Suryavanshi #earn #box #office