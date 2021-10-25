Bunty aur Babli 2 Trailer Out: This time Siddharth-Ada is ‘Bunty Aur Babli’, so what will Saif and Rani do in the film? See

The trailer of ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, the sequel to Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji’s film ‘Bunty Aur Babli’, which came in the year 2005, has been released. This time many changes have been made in the film, which is revealed by watching the trailer. In the first film, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji were seen as each other’s crime partners. At the same time, this time Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan are seen making each other’s partner together.

But the special thing is that this time the people who are in discussion for the Bunty-Babli teamup in the film are not Saif and Rani but Siddhant and Sharvari Wagh. That is, Sharvari and Siddhant will be seen as Bunty-Babli in the film, then what will Rani and Saif do?

What’s in the Trailer: In the trailer of ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, it is shown that the old ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ Saif and Rani are happily living their married life. That’s when a news blows their senses. Soon, ‘Bunty-Babli’ is covered in the news. Rani and Saif are very surprised to know that we are here, so who is doing thefts by posing as Bunty Babli? The real ‘Bunty-Babli’ does not understand this.

The twist in the story comes when Pankaj Tripathi in the uniform of a police officer hits the entry. Yes, Amitabh Bachchan played this character in the old ‘Bunty Aur Babli’. At the same time, Pankaj Tripathi is seen in the role this time. When Pankaj Tripathi, who became a policeman, hears about this news, the old Bunty goes to Babli.

Old Bunty Babli i.e. Saif and Rani are also upset due to this. But Pankaj Tripathi considers both of them to be lies and talks about locking them in the police station. In such a situation, Rani and Saif swear that they will find these fake ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ from anywhere.

After this the real Bunty and Babli set out in search of the fake Bunty and Babli. Will the real Bunty Aur Babli succeed in their cause? This is going to be very interesting to know.