Bunty aur Bubli 2 actress Sharvari says i born to become an Artist! Because of my parents, I have always believed that I was born to be an artist: Sharvari

News oi-Salman Khan

The beautiful Sharvari, who debuted as the new Babli in Bunty Aur Babli 2, has grabbed the attention of the industry and the audience with her amazing screen presence and her stellar acting skills in the viral trailer! Nai Babli is the hot, intelligent and tech-savvy thug artist from the big city and determined to be the best con-star. She stars opposite Gully Boy hunk Siddhant Chaturvedi in the film, who plays the new cunning Bunty. Sharvari credits her parents for encouraging her to explore herself in the performing arts, considering the accolades she has been receiving for her big screen debut.

Vicky Kaushal caught between girlfriend and wife, ‘Govind Naam Mera’ announced, the film will be fun!

Sharvari says, “When I was growing up, going to the mall with my family meant that my dad (Shailesh) and I would look for and participate in any kids contests that were going to happen there. Dance Ho Be it singing, acting or running, my father used to encourage me to participate and have fun. Because of both my parents, I do not have any kind of fear about the stage.

When I was a kid, my mother (Namrata) used to sign me up for all the activities in my neighborhood, from dancing to comparing shows.” She adds, “I remember that she She used to stand behind the stage and help me change into different outfits throughout the show. Because of my parents, I grew up believing that I was born to be an artist. It was my decision to become an actor.

I am lucky to have parents who always wanted me to explore different things before deciding what I wanted to do in life.” She adds, “When I was 16, they Both made me sit beside them and said that if I have true love for acting then I should adopt it as a career. My parents are my biggest cheerleaders and I am lucky that they are my parents.

I want to make him feel proud of all the work I have done in my life.” Yash Raj Films’ out and out family entertainer Bunty Aur Babli 2, which is all set to release worldwide on November 19, 2021. Sultan and Tiger Varun V. Sharma, who has worked as an assistant director in the biggest blockbusters YRF films like Zinda Hai, is directing Bunty and Babli 2.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Film Bunty aur Bubli 2 actress Sharvari says i born to become an Artist! Fans very exited for her film.

Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 12:36 [IST]