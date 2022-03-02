World

Burakovsky’s late goal lifts Avalanche over Islanders

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
Burakovsky’s late goal lifts Avalanche over Islanders
Written by admin
Burakovsky’s late goal lifts Avalanche over Islanders

Burakovsky’s late goal lifts Avalanche over Islanders

DENVER — Andre Burakovsky scored 59 seconds after New York had a go-ahead goal reversed, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Islanders 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Burakovsky has scored in three consecutive games and also added an assist for Colorado, which has won four straight. Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Devon Toews also had goals for the Avalanche, and Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves.

Toews added two assists against his former team.

The Islanders appeared to take the lead at 11:49 of the third period when Anthony Beauvillier’s shot trickled through Kuemper’s pads and slid across the goal line. It was initially ruled a goal but reversed upon review.

Burakovsky then got the winner with a shot from the right circle at 12:48, his 17th goal of the season. Erik Johnson scored into an empty net with 43 seconds left.

Ryan Pulock, Kyle Palmieri and Jean-Gabriel Pageau had goals for New York, which finished its road trip 2-2-1. Ilya Sorokin stopped 39 shots.

MacKinnon scored for the third straight game to put Colorado ahead early in the first and Pulock tied it for the Islanders midway through the period. Toews put the Avalanche back in front 2-1 with his 10th goal at 3:54 of the second, but New York responded with goals by Pageau and Palmieri to take a 3-2 lead into the third period.

Colorado came out firing pucks at the net to start the third, putting 10 on Sorokin in the first four minutes. The 11th shot, a backhander by Landeskog from behind the net that deflected off Sorokin’s leg, tied it again.

READ Also  Explosions, Raid Sirens Heard as Russia Attacks Ukraine – Gadget Clock

Landeskog leads the Avalanche with 29 goals and has 15 in his last 16 games.

NOTES: Avalanche RW Valeri Nichushkin was scratched with an upper-body injury. … Islanders C Mathew Barzal (lower-body injury) and D Zdeno Chara (upper-body injury) were scratched. They are expected to miss at least two games. … Colorado D Cale Makar extended his assist streak to nine games with two. He is tied with John-Michael Lyles for the longest assist streak by an Avalanche defenseman.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.

Avalanche: At the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

CBSNewYork Team

wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

#Burakovskys #late #goal #lifts #Avalanche #Islanders

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  No child tax credit payment on Friday, January 14

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment