Burakovsky’s late goal lifts Avalanche over Islanders



DENVER — Andre Burakovsky scored 59 seconds after New York had a go-ahead goal reversed, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Islanders 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Burakovsky has scored in three consecutive games and also added an assist for Colorado, which has won four straight. Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Devon Toews also had goals for the Avalanche, and Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves.

Toews added two assists against his former team.

The Islanders appeared to take the lead at 11:49 of the third period when Anthony Beauvillier’s shot trickled through Kuemper’s pads and slid across the goal line. It was initially ruled a goal but reversed upon review.

Burakovsky then got the winner with a shot from the right circle at 12:48, his 17th goal of the season. Erik Johnson scored into an empty net with 43 seconds left.

Ryan Pulock, Kyle Palmieri and Jean-Gabriel Pageau had goals for New York, which finished its road trip 2-2-1. Ilya Sorokin stopped 39 shots.

MacKinnon scored for the third straight game to put Colorado ahead early in the first and Pulock tied it for the Islanders midway through the period. Toews put the Avalanche back in front 2-1 with his 10th goal at 3:54 of the second, but New York responded with goals by Pageau and Palmieri to take a 3-2 lead into the third period.

Colorado came out firing pucks at the net to start the third, putting 10 on Sorokin in the first four minutes. The 11th shot, a backhander by Landeskog from behind the net that deflected off Sorokin’s leg, tied it again.

Landeskog leads the Avalanche with 29 goals and has 15 in his last 16 games.

NOTES: Avalanche RW Valeri Nichushkin was scratched with an upper-body injury. … Islanders C Mathew Barzal (lower-body injury) and D Zdeno Chara (upper-body injury) were scratched. They are expected to miss at least two games. … Colorado D Cale Makar extended his assist streak to nine games with two. He is tied with John-Michael Lyles for the longest assist streak by an Avalanche defenseman.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.

Avalanche: At the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night.

