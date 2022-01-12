Burger King murder: Community angered by senseless crime after employee killed during robbery

Burger King homicide: Community angered by senseless crime after employee killed during robbery



EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) — There was outrage, ache and requires an finish to gun violence Tuesday after the homicide of a teenage cashier at a Burger King in East Harlem.

Community activists gathered outdoors the Burger King the place 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves was shot during a hold-up whereas working an in a single day shift early Sunday.

The incident was caught on video because the gunman waved the weapon within the course of staff and ordering them to give up the cash.

The suspect reportedly obtained away with $100 earlier than the sufferer was shot within the torso and killed.

Police launched a safety digicam video displaying the suspect:

Her household resides with the type of ache that can not be imagined.

“Kristal did not deserve this, she didn’t get up pondering she wasn’t gonna make it again dwelling,” cousin Kiera Fuentes stated. “That is hurting our household a lot and we simply need justice for her already. It is heartbreaking, this should not be occurring to anybody, particularly youngsters.”

Community teams are additionally calling for an finish to the violence and their pleas have been loud and crammed with ache and grief.

“Gun violence might be one of the vital preventable epidemic that we have now,” public advocate Jumaane Williams stated.

Mayor Eric Adams was additionally within the crowd. He met with the sufferer’s household on Monday to console them and stated he’s dedicated to discovering the suspect who dedicated the senseless act.

“It’s unacceptable to me, and the one that did this have to be caught,” Adams stated. “And those that carry weapons in my metropolis — we will discover you.”

Bayron-Nieves’ killer has not but been caught and activists are calling for extra to be completed to stop such a tragedy from occurring once more.

However till police make an arrest, the main target stays on the sufferer and a household that misplaced a daughter who was merely working exhausting late at night time when her life was taken in a cold-hearted act of violence.

Crime Stoppers is providing a $3,500 reward for data that results in an arrest.

