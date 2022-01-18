Burger King murder: Mother of employee killed makes sorrowful plea after daughter’s death

Burger King homicide: Mother of employee killed makes sorrowful plea after daughter’s death



NEW YORK (WABC) — The mom of an adolescent shot and killed whereas working at Burger King spoke out on Monday and issued a plea to carry all these liable for her daughter’s homicide accountable.

Police say Winston Glynn shot 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves throughout her in a single day shift on the East Harlem restaurant final week.

With tears in her eyes on Monday, Bayron-Nieves’ mom referred to as on Burger King to step up security for its employees.

She additionally urged the decide within the case to condemn Glynn to life in jail.

“This individual took my life, I do not need him out of jail once more, perhaps my daughter shouldn’t be the primary one who died this fashion, however I need my daughter to be the final,” mom Kristie Nieves Montalvo stated by way of a translator.

The sufferer was working to assist her mom pay the payments.

“This should not occur to my daughter, I work in quick meals too, I do not need to return, I am scared,” Nieves Montalvo stated.

The 19-year-old’s mindless homicide has shocked town. Although she handed over the money that the gun-wielding bandit demanded, he shot her anyway.

The 30-year-old Glynn was arrested simply days later and charged with homicide.

“We now look to the prosecutors on this case to convict this perpetrator and to the decide within the case to condemn him to life in jail,” stated household lawyer Sanford Rubenstein.

Rubenstein can be wanting on the risk of suing Burger King, the property proprietor and anybody else liable for safety on the enterprise.

A wake for the sufferer might be held Tuesday in Manhattan. Her stays will then be flown to her native Puerto Rico for her funeral.

ALSO READ | New York girl travels 1,000 miles to reunite with canine lacking for five years

———-

* Get Eyewitness Information Delivered

* Extra Manhattan information

* Ship us a information tip

* Obtain the abc7NY app for breaking information alerts

* Observe us on YouTube

Submit a Information Tip