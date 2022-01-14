Burger King murder: Person of interest questioned in killing of 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves

Burger King homicide: Person of interest questioned in killing of 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves



EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) — An individual of interest is being questioned in the deadly capturing of a 19-year-old cashier at a Burger King in East Harlem.

The unidentified particular person was picked up by detectives in Brooklyn on Thursday. No costs have been filed.

The household of 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves was informed of the doable break in the case.

Police launched a safety digital camera video exhibiting the suspect:

Sunday’s cold-blooded killing of a younger immigrant working a harmful in a single day shift to economize shocked many in town.

New York Metropolis Mayor Eric Adams introduced up the case Thursday whereas speaking about unacceptable ranges of crime.

“The 19-year-old child that was shot, we’ve to catch that man,” mentioned Adams. “And I refuse to apologize for people who find themselves violent in our metropolis. These crimes, we’re zeroing in on. And we’re going to be sure they’re taken off our avenue just like the district legal professional did with that gang takedown.”

Adams beforehand mentioned the homicide was significantly mindless as a result of the sufferer gave the suspect the $100 that was in the money register, and he shot her anyway.

Bayron-Nieves had moved to New York from Puerto Rico along with her mother, her 14-year-old brother and the household cat two years in the past.

ALSO READ | Reward in killing of Burger King worker throughout theft grows to $20,000

Relations are elevating cash to return her physique there for burial. A gofundme marketing campaign had raised $24,000 as of Friday morning.

A reward posted in reference to the case stands a minimum of $20,000.

Group activists gathered outdoors the Burger King Tuesday night time the place Bayron-Nieves was shot

As Jim Dolan reported, they known as for an finish to the violence and their pleas have been loud and crammed with ache and grief.

